BOCA RATON, Fla., June 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Broadway Barter announces its celebration of Broadway’s return this fall! Formed in 1996, Broadway Barter has developed a successful formula of filling unsold theater seats for increased revenue to the producers and at the same time generating media exposure. Throughout the pandemic, Broadway Barter has evolved to provide theaters and producers with more than just media exposure. From theater safety upgrades with the newest UV technology to ticket sweepstakes for the general public, Broadway Barter has pivoted to cater to all facets of the Broadway industry and audience.

For example, Broadway show producers can participate and be seen within Hemispheres Magazine, which is on all United Airlines Flights and also seen on many ReachTV screens, which are in over 100 US airports, placed in highly conspicuous locations.

With the world slowly reopening, so is all of Broadway. Many theaters, shows, and producers are gearing up for their return this fall and Broadway Barter is ready to kick off the season with a bang!

Broadway Barter is extending an invaluable offer to any show opening in 2021; a free ad listing in August issue of United Airline’s inflight magazine Hemispheres!

Broadway Barter will also introduce its new 15 second video plug on our airport ReachTV screens at a variety of domestic airports for ALL participating shows in our summer Hemispheres issues in our “Win a Pair” promotion.

The “Win a Pair” sweepstakes provides everyone a chance to win a pair of tickets to the hottest shows on Broadway! Millions of air travelers can view the sweepstakes on airport TVs, specifically in NY at Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark, as well as some major feeder airports into New York like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and many more.

To qualify for this free promotional space, producers must advise Broadway Barter of their desire to be included no later than Friday, June 25th. Any show from the list below will qualify. Plus, to qualify for the bonus ReachTV video space, you also must partake in Broadway Barter & Broadway Value’s “Win a Pair” promotion.

If you wish to participate and claim your free space, or get more information, call today at +1-844-922-3959. Please also go to the Broadway Barter website to learn more about what they can do for your re-opening and to view the safety and media kit.

More information: https://broadwaybarter.com/

LIST OF QUALIFYING SHOWS:

“Pass Over” – Opening Night: September 12 at August Wilson Theatre.

“Hadestown” – September 2 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

“Hamilton” – September 14 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

“Wicked” – September 14 at the Gershwin Theatre.

“The Lion King” – September 14 at the Minskoff Theatre.

“Chicago” – September 14 at the Ambassador Theatre.

“Lackawanna Blues” – Previews Begin: September 14, Opening Night: September 28 at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre.

“Six” – Previews Begin: September 17, Opening Night: October 3 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

“American Utopia” – September 17 at the Hudson Theatre.

“Come From Away” – September 21 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

“Moulin Rouge” – September 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

“The Lehman Trilogy” – Previews Begin: September 25, Opening Night: October 14 at the Nederlander Theatre.

“Aladdin” – September 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

“Thoughts of a Colored Man” – Previews Begin: October 1, Opening Night: October 31 at the Golden Theatre.

“Tina” – October 8 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

“Caroline, or Change” – Previews Begin: October 8, Opening Night: October 27 at Studio 54.

“Girl From the North Country” – October 13 at the Belasco Theatre.

“Ain’t Too Proud” – October 16 at the Imperial Theatre.

“Jagged Little Pill” – October 21 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” – Previews Begin: October 21, Opening Night: December 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

“The Phantom of the Opera” – October 22 at the Majestic Theatre.

“Trouble in Mind” – Previews Begin: October 29, Opening Night: November 8 at the American Airlines Theatre.

“Diana” – Previews Begin: November 2, Opening Night: November 17 at the Longacre Theatre.

“Flying Over Sunset” – Previews Begin: November 4, Opening Night: December 6 at Lincoln Centers Vivian Beaumont Theater.

“MJ” – Previews Begin: December 6, Opening Night: February 1, 2022 at the Neil Simon Theatre.

“Dear Evan Hansen” – December 11 at the Music Box Theatre.

“Company” – Previews Begin: December 20, Opening Night: January 9, 2022 at the Jacobs Theatre.

“The Music Man” – Previews Begin: December 20, Opening Night: February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

“Skeleton Crew” – Previews Begin: December 21, Opening Night: January 12, 2022 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

ABOUT BROADWAY BARTER:

Formally Broadway Media, the largest distributor of bartered show tickets in the country, has spent over 25 years providing media value for the theater industry. Broadway Barter is now giving support for Broadway’s return after a year of darkness. Over 60 major shows had frequented the pages of inflight magazines; such as Continental, TWA, America West, Delta, Northwest, as well as United, now the premier inflight in the country. Broadway Barter is also donating 5% of its tickets in support of hospital workers and sending kids out to see a show for, potentially, their first time.

