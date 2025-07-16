MCLEAN, Va., July 16, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light) is proud to announce that it has been officially appraised at Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, demonstrating the company’s deep commitment to safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and meeting the cybersecurity requirements of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).



Image caption: By Light Professional IT Services LLC logo.

CMMC Level 2 represents a critical milestone for defense contractors, requiring the implementation of 110 security practices aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-171. By Light’s successful appraisal underscores its operational readiness and adherence to stringent security standards across its internal systems, processes, and partner networks.

This certification further positions By Light as a trusted provider of secure digital transformation services for the federal government, including cyber operations, DevSecOps, and Zero Trust implementations. The CMMC Level 2 appraisal was conducted by a CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) and is valid for three years.

By Light continues to invest in comprehensive cybersecurity governance across its classified and unclassified offerings and remains committed to continuous improvement as CMMC evolves in future phases.

About By Light:

By Light Professional IT Services LLC is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems engineering company that provides secure turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of the government.

For more information, visit https://www.bylight.com/.

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0716-s2p-bylight-300dpi.jpg

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services