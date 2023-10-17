MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), a renowned provider of IT services and simulation solutions, is excited to announce its continued collaboration with Warhorse Training Solutions to provide cutting-edge recruiting systems to the U.S. Army National Guard (ARNG). This newly awarded contract, valued at $4,040,361, is set to significantly expand the deployment of By Light’s recruiting experiences from 252 to an impressive 954 systems.



Image Caption: By Light Professional IT Services.

Under this agreement, By Light will design and deliver 702 GEN3 Vocational Recruiting Experiences (VRE) characterized by their portability and user-friendly features allowing for easy setup on any table surface. Their flexibility makes the VREs well suited for deployment in various event scenarios. Each system boasts a 24-inch full HD touchscreen display, a compact computer unit, and a built-in soundbar, offering users a rich and immersive experience. Moreover, these systems are designed with the future in mind, enabling the integration of additional Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) experiences.

A key component of this contract is a comprehensive three-year after-market support package to ensure that the investment made by the ARNG is safeguarded and always ready for action.

By Light’s VREs address recruiting challenges and pave the way for sustainable recruiting success. This exceptional solution introduces an innovative approach to attract, engage, and educate potential recruits about the diverse career opportunities available in the military. “These experiences serve as hands-on tools to vividly illustrate to potential recruits the excitement, growth potential, and purpose-driven nature of military occupational specialties,” said Cory McAndrew, General Manager at By Light.

The commitment of the National Guard Bureau (NGB) to acquire these additional systems marks a significant step in addressing recruiting shortfalls and readiness challenges the U.S. military faces. “By attracting and engaging young individuals through immersive experiences, By Light’s VREs offer engaging gameplay, lead generation capabilities, and seamless operation,” said Vicente Sanchez, Program Manager at By Light.

By Light is honored to continue its support of the ARNG in its mission to strengthen the ranks with capable and dedicated individuals. The By Light VRE contract represents the forward thinking of industry and the NGB by providing tools and resources to meet the evolving needs of today’s recruitment landscape.

About By Light:

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit https://bylight.com/.

About Warhorse Training Solutions:

Warhorse Training Solutions, LLC headquartered in Spotsylvania, VA, is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business with extensive expertise in training systems, logistical support, and communications-based support. Warhorse Training Solutions provides a combat Veterans approach and ensures mission requirements are met before, during, and after development of its services. The goal of the organization is to provide a turnkey solution for our customers to allow the Warfighter to train effectively and efficiently. For more information, visit https://warhorsets.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-1017-s2p-bylight-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services