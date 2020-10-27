MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — By Light Professional IT Services LLC is investing in its people with a series of promotions to further its strategic growth and solidify its brand as a leader in IT solutions for government and commercial clients. By Light’s promoted several employees who are trailblazers in their fields to positions within the Chief Strategy Office to further its goal of maximizing innovation, research, and development across the company’s broad portfolio.

Lucy Donahue leads By Light’s new department as Chief Strategy Officer. She has served on By Light’s senior management team and as a leader in the Federal Healthcare procurement industry for more than 20 years. As CSO, Lucy will define the innovative vision, corporate positioning, and strategic partnerships to keep By Light ahead of the curve in technology and customer relationships across a wide span of industries and around the globe.

Tom Ryan serves as Chief Technology Officer, Strategic Innovation. Tom’s 33 years of high-tech experience, most recently as a Vice President overseeing By Light’s Software Development Center of Excellence, was key to his new position selection. Tom’s new role is to manage the next-generation of DevSecOps (development, security, and operations) software factories, integration hubs, and innovation cells. Tom plans to bring his vast practical experience to bear and lead By Light to the forefront of technology and procurement.

Bill Sackewitz was promoted to Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation. Bill’s expertise in Cloud Services, DevSecOps, and Design Thinking coupled with his 25 years of Agile Product Delivery experience made him a natural fit for his new position. Bill oversees By Light’s Digital Transformation to mature and expand best practices and core competencies across the enterprise with the goal to deliver custom digital solutions that are accessible, usable, and enjoyable. Bill is introducing new ways of working that set the standard for By Light’s product growth and engineering capabilities.

Mike Farahbakhshian was named Associate Vice President, Corporate Strategic Initiatives. Mike’s 20 years of experience in Government Information Technology and management of By Light’s Federal Healthcare growth has been instrumental in propelling the company forward in multiple strategic expansion areas. Mike works across the By Light vertical markets, By Light’s acquisitions, and with By Light clients to fuse their extensive experience and drive business development across all IT growth industries.

Erin DeCaprio brings more than 25 years of communications experience to her new role as Director of Corporate Communications. As a seasoned member of By Light’s proposal team for seven years and a former editorial director for successful online communities, Erin brings institutional knowledge and forward-looking creativity to unify By Light’s corporate identity together with its acquisitions and amplify its message around the industry.

Amy Hansen, former business development specialist, was promoted to Director of Marketing. Amy has over 30 years of experience in leading teams, business development, and marketing. Amy is helping to elevate the Chief Strategy Office/Marketing team’s return on investment by evolving By Light’s internal and external brand awareness. Using her creative expertise, Amy is developing and delivering fresh concepts across the By Light enterprise for print and digital marketing materials.

By Light’s Chief Strategy Office is assembling transformative talent who yield new and disruptive ideas to maturation. The pool of talent along with By Light’s steadfast processes is producing cutting-edge technology to solve our customers’ most challenging issues. The team is also producing modern design concepts and messaging to highlight By Light’s products and solutions across all industry markets.

By Light CEO, Bob Donahue says, “The CSO provides a critical tool to drive digital transformation and innovation across the entire enterprise. The team’s positive impact has already demonstrated tremendous value with the standardization and optimization of our DevSecOps software development efforts that includes the creation of an industry-leading development cloud platform to effectively meet the new emerging ‘Code Challenges’ that are becoming a frequent component in large software procurements.”

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other US Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit https://www.bylight.com/.

