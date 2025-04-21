LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In celebration of Earth Day 2025, California Safe Schools (CSS) is proud to recognize eight remarkable individuals whose unwavering dedication to protecting human health, inspiring youth leadership, and safeguarding the environment exemplifies the true spirit of environmental stewardship.



“This year’s honorees embody the power of commitment, compassion, and community action,” said Robina Suwol, Founder and Executive Director of California Safe Schools. “Their leadership and tireless work are shaping a healthier future for all of us — and we’re honored to celebrate their achievements.”

This Spring also marks the 27th anniversary of California Safe Schools (CSS), a pioneering force in children’s environmental health. Since its founding, CSS has remained steadfast in its mission to safeguard students, teachers, staff, and surrounding neighborhoods from exposure to toxic chemicals and environmental harm. CSS continues to work closely with frontline communities and regulatory agencies to address critical threats to clean air, safe water, and healthy soil.

“On this Earth Day and 27th anniversary of the California Safe Schools, I applaud the organization for their continued commitment to empowering our youth and communities. Their dedication continues to play a vital role in ensuring we all uplift environmental justice,” said Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem and Supervisor to the First District, Hilda L. Solis.

CSS first earned national recognition for leading the development and adoption of the Los Angeles Unified School District’s groundbreaking Integrated Pest Management Policy — the most stringent pesticide safety policy for K-12 schools in the United States. The Integrated Pest Management Policy was the first to formally adopt both the “Precautionary Principle” and “Right to Know,” setting a gold standard for transparency and public health protections. This landmark achievement not only influenced California’s Healthy Schools Act but also helped guide school districts nationwide to develop their own Integrated Pest Management policies. Today, Los Angeles Unified School District’s policy remains a model for communities worldwide striving to protect children and vulnerable populations from harmful chemical exposure.

CALIFORNIA SAFE SCHOOLS PROUDLY HONORS THE FOLLOWING 2025 EARTH DAY HEROES:

LESLIE MENJIVAR, President, Los Angeles Tenth District Parent Teacher Student Association

Honored for empowering students and families through education and advocacy, including championing student leadership within the Parent Teacher Student Association and strengthening community ties through initiatives like the White Middle School garden and service with the Salvation Army. Her theme, Inspire to Make a Difference, reflects her deep commitment to creating opportunities for young people to thrive both in and beyond the classroom.

MARTIN SCHLAGETER, Special Assistant to the General Manager, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California

Celebrated for more than 35 years of leadership in public service, nonprofit advocacy, and environmental policy — including the development of Metropolitan Water District’s new climate adaptation strategy to safeguard water supplies for millions of Southern Californians. His past roles include key positions at StreetsLA, the Los Angeles City Council District 14, and environmental groups like the Coalition for Clean Air, Sierra Club, and Friends of the Los Angeles River.

MICHAEL HENRY HAYDEN, Co-Founder and President, Lincoln Heights Community Coalition

Recognized for his grassroots environmental advocacy in Lincoln Heights, where his research helped uncover a hidden toxic dumping site and sparked an ongoing cleanup to protect residents. His work also helped block a diesel-heavy warehouse project near homes and Hillside Elementary, preventing added pollution in one of Los Angeles’ most impacted neighborhoods.

RYAN PARENT, Attorney and Member, Los Angeles Unified School District Integrated Pest Management Committee

Recognized for his commitment as both a father of three Los Angeles Unified School District students and a dedicated volunteer with his local Parent Teacher Association and the Integrated Pest Management Committee where he helps ensure that the district’s pest management practices comply with federal and state regulations, thereby reducing risks to students, staff, and the environment.

SUSIE DE SANTIAGO, President, Cudahy Youth Foundation and Founding Member, Cudahy Alliance for Justice

Commended for her tireless advocacy on behalf of youth and families in the City of Cudahy. From helping stop the construction of a school on a contaminated site to supporting local schools in creating green spaces, she continues to be an inspiration to others to take action for healthier communities.

WILLIAM ROSS, Health Advocate, California State Parent Teacher Association

Applauded for over a decade of advocacy for children through the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Parent Teacher Association, Bond Oversight Committee, and as a longtime supporter of the Integrated Pest Management Committee. As a Health Advocate for the California State Parent Teacher Association, Bill continues to champion the implementation of health laws and practices that protect students and school communities across the state.

PERLA ELBAZ, Youth Leadership Initiative for Greener Communities

Highlighted for her role in forming the Youth Leadership Initiative for Greener Communities, a student-led effort dedicated to bringing the beauty and benefits of wild spaces into areas of the city where they are lacking. The group’s ambitious goal is to plant 1,000 new trees to combat pollution and promote community well-being. Now a sophomore at Louisville High School, Perla hopes to pursue a future in international peace and conflict resolution, with a focus on the environmental roots of global challenges.

MARTINO JESUS TORRES, Gardener and Animal Lover

A fourth grader at Raymond Case Elementary in Sacramento, Martino is already an avid gardener and animal lover. He helps tend the family garden, harvests crops like corn, chili, and tomatoes, and cares for his pets, including collecting eggs from hens, feeding rabbits, and grooming his three dogs. His love for nature and animals celebrates the essence of Earth Day — inspiring others to join in caring for our planet.

“On behalf of Council District 4, we would like to thank California Safe Schools for 27 years of working to promote environmental health and protect children across the state,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman. “By bringing together activists, parents, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies, CSS has been a vital watchdog and advocate, ensuring our children have access to safe and healthy learning environments.”

Each honoree was presented with a specially designed award created by acclaimed artist Michael Bruza and engraved by Anderson Trophy — a lasting symbol of gratitude for their inspiring contributions.

For more information about California Safe Schools and its ongoing work, visit: https://www.calisafe.org/.

