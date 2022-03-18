LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced via social media its first set of major endorsers today, including Gloria Romero, former State Senator and Majority Leader of the California State Senate.



PHOTO CAPTION: Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

With the announcement, Sheriff Villanueva stated, “When I decided to run for re-election, I knew that to challenge the political insiders, I would need to create a broad and diverse coalition of supporters. That is why I am thrilled to announce my first wave of endorsers.”

Campaign Director Javier Gonzalez added, “The people are with Alex. He’s standing with everyday Angelenos to end homelessness and rein in rising crime. The political elites may not like it, but Team Villanueva will be a force in Southern California politics (and beyond) for years to come!”

The first set of endorsers are as follows:

Gloria Romero, former State Senator, and leading education advocate;

Steve Cooley, former prosecutor, and L.A. County District Attorney;

Deon Joseph, veteran L.A. police officer, with 23 years serving downtown and Skid Row;

The International Union of Electrical Workers, with 775,000 members.

Ironworkers Local 433

As the campaign heads into the home stretch, it also announced its campaign staff of accomplished veteran staff. Unlike the monolithic teams that control virtually every state and federal candidates, Sheriff Villanueva has built a team that reflects the demographics of Los Angeles with concrete grass roots ties. The team is led by Javier Gonzalez and his firm Tell That Story is responsible for strategy, content and communications. Cristina Rivera is Deputy campaign director, Ben Tulschin is our pollster, Christine Keyegan is our fundraiser, Cine Ivery is our Treasurer, and Jason Lopez is our email marketing director, and more.

Background:

Sheriff Villanueva was elected in 2018 on a campaign of “reform, rebuild and restore.” Once in office Villanueva established the first of its kind policy to ban deputy “cliques,” equipped all deputies with body worn cameras, established a wage theft task force, banned transfers to ICE, and raised standards for internal promotions, new hires, and senior command staff.

LASD is now the most diverse senior command and on patrol staff in its history.

Learn more: https://alexvillanueva.org/

Contact: Javier Gonzalez, javgonz@mac.com

– Paid for by VILLANUEVA FOR LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF 2022, FPPC ID #1397275 –

News Source: Reelect Sheriff Alex Villanueva