SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., March 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva will hold its kick off rally this Saturday, March 26 in Santa Fe Springs. The rally is the first of several planned over the next several months. The Santa Fe Springs office will be the first of several campaign offices throughout LA County.

WHERE: Alex Villanueva Campaign office in Santa Fe Springs, CA. Click, email or call the below media contact information for the exact address. The event will also be broadcast Live on social media.

WHEN: The rally will begin at 10 a.m. running up until noon.

WHO: Sheriff Villanueva will be joined by dozens of local elected officials and over 200 community residents.

Media Contact: Javier Gonzalez, 213-598-8907, javier@alexvillanueva.org

Additional speakers will represent grassroots communities across the political spectrum and our diverse county. Unlike our opponents, media and critics, Sheriff Villanueva will present a true rainbow coalition of campaign staff, endorsements, and supporters. “Unity is not a catch phrase or pick up line for me. Bringing people together is what leaders do,” remarked Villaneuva.

A crowd of more than 250 is expected to attend this first campaign event. “We will show the political establishment what a grassroots rally looks like,” said Javier Gonzalez, Villanueva’s campaign director.

WHY: The primary election is coming up Tuesday June 7th. To date no significant challenger to Sheriff Villanueva has emerged.

Sheriff Villanueva was elected in 2018 on a campaign of “reform, rebuild and restore.” Once in office Villanueva established the first of its kind policy to ban deputy “cliques,” equipped all deputies with body worn cameras, established a wage theft task force, banned transfers to ICE, and raised standards for internal promotions, new hires, and senior command staff. LASD is now the most diverse senior command and on patrol staff in its history.

The rally comes on a busy week of endorsements of the re-election of Sheriff Villanueva including:

Dr. J Edgar Boyd, Senior Pastor, AME Church

Steve Garvey, 10 Time MLB Allstar & WS Champ

Heat & Frost insulators & Asbestos workers Local 5

Gil Carillo, Retired LASD Homicide Detective

Southern California Pipe Trades District Council 16

Tania Owen, Retired LASD Detective

Vilma Cuellar-Stallings, Vice Mayor of Paramount

Paul Cheng, Mayor Pro Tem of Arcadia

Grace Hu, Mayor of Cerritos

Diane Martinez, Paramount School Bd, Former Mayor

Philip Chen, Assemblymember

Carmen Trutanich, Former LA City Attorney

MEDIA VISUALS: The Sheriff and key supporters will speak from a rally stage. Media risers will be available as will be plenty of signage and potential first person interviews.

Learn more: https://alexvillanueva.org/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/XJDpXZKoP6U

– Paid for by VILLANUEVA FOR LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF 2022, FPPC ID #1397275 –

News Source: Reelect Sheriff Alex Villanueva