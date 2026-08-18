CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Canadian operations strategist and transformation leader Aaron Streeton announces the launch of his new book, “The Nine Essential Questions for Organizational Transformation: A Field-Tested Guide to Designing & Deploying a Targeted Operating Model” (ISBN: 978-1834387666; released August 4, 2026 by Tellwell Publishing). Drawing on more than two decades of global consulting experience, Streeton’s book provides leaders with a practical framework for understanding their organizations, aligning teams, and turning strategy into measurable results.



Image caption: “The Nine Essential Questions for Organizational Transformation,” by Aaron Streeton.

“The Nine Essential Questions for Organizational Transformation” explores why many organizational transformations fail and offers leaders a structured approach to designing organizations with greater clarity, accountability, and purpose. Rather than chasing isolated solutions, Streeton encourages leaders to examine the deeper systems, behaviours, and decisions that shape organizational performance.

“I wrote the book to share the story of my consulting career and to help organizations move beyond what they perceive to be their issues and putting in true thought and design to the orgs to make the work life easier and better,” said Aaron Streeton.

The book is built around nine essential questions designed to help leaders see their organizations clearly, design intentionally, and execute effectively. As Streeton explains, the goal is to help leaders cut through complexity and create alignment around purpose, value, capability, accountability, and execution.

Through real-world experiences gathered from consulting engagements across industries and continents, Streeton examines the human side of transformation, including resistance to change, organizational habits, leadership behaviors, and the importance of designing systems that support people.

“The Nine Essential Questions for Organizational Transformation” encourages leaders to move away from temporary fixes and toward deliberate transformation built on clarity, discipline, and intention.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aaron Streeton is a Canadian operations strategist and transformation leader whose career has been defined by turning complexity into clarity and ambition into measurable results. He began his professional journey in 2005 in operations consulting, developing expertise in analysis, leadership development, process optimization, and integrated management systems.

Over more than two decades, Streeton has led global programs delivering more than $1 billion in value creation across multiple industries. His experience includes redesigning operating models, building management operating systems, developing leaders, optimizing processes, aligning organizational structures, and translating strategy into execution.

“The Nine Essential Questions for Organizational Transformation” represents the culmination of Streeton’s work helping organizations understand where they are, define where they want to go, and build the capabilities required to get there.

Streeton lives in Calgary, AB, with his wife and spends much of his free time hiking in the mountains.

To learn more about Aaron Streeton and Tengu Consulting, visit https://www.tenguconsulting.ca/. You can purchase his book on Amazon and other major online retailers.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Media queries: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Book Title: “The Nine Essential Questions for Organizational Transformation: A Field-Tested Guide to Designing & Deploying a Targeted Operating Model”

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/0eFlz9gS

Author: Aaron Streeton

Genre: Business & Economics / Leadership

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca/ )

ISBN: 9781834387666

Website: https://www.tenguconsulting.ca/

Author Website: https://thenineessentialquestions.ca/

IMAGE link for media: https://thenineessentialquestions.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Nine-Essential-Questions-for-Organizational-Transformation-book-by-author-Aaron-Streeton-1.png

News Source: Tellwell Publishing