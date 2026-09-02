CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — What does a child do when an entire Saturday stretches out ahead with endless possibilities? In “A Perfect Saturday.., almost” (ISBN: 978-0228802990, released by Tellwell Publishing), author and retired educator Dave Jones, PsyD, takes young readers on a lively journey through one child’s ambitious plans for a bright springtime day and everything that does, and almost does, happen along the way.



Image caption: Cover, “A Perfect Saturday.., almost,” by Dave Jones, PsyD.

Designed as a playful celebration of childhood curiosity and imagination, “A Perfect Saturday.., almost” follows an active youngster from morning to evening as he fills his day with activities and adventures. As plans unfold, readers see that a perfect day does not always go exactly as expected.

The story invites children to compare the character’s day with their own experiences and imagine what their own perfect Saturday might look like. Rather than simply following a fixed narrative, the book encourages readers to see themselves in the story and consider the possibilities that come with having a completely open day.

“Remember when you were a kid, and you had an open, free Saturday or summer day to do anything you wanted to do?” asks Jones. “Do you remember what you actually ended up doing?”

The book’s interactive spirit reflects Jones’ longstanding interest in education and child development. A retired teacher with more than four decades of experience working with regular and special education students and their families, Jones has been recognized for his innovative and multifaceted approach to teaching.

Jones holds a master’s degree in special education and a Doctorate in Psychology. His career has earned him the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching from the nationally recognized G.A. Academy, along with numerous awards from the American Heart Association, including top leadership and lifetime achievement honors.

He also developed a school garden that received recognition as the “best school garden in Chicagoland” from the Chicago Botanic Garden, with additional recognition from Newsweek magazine. Jones helped develop Illinois State recognized standards for adapted physical education and previously co-authored 10 Demandments of Creativity: Parents Edition with Professor Denis Berkson.

With “A Perfect Saturday.., almost,” Jones brings his educational experience and understanding of children to a story centered on something wonderfully simple: having a day ahead of you and wondering what might happen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dave Jones, PsyD, is a retired educator with more than 40 years of experience working with children and families in both regular and special education. He holds advanced training in special education and a Doctorate in Psychology. His career has included teaching recognition, health advocacy awards, work in adapted physical education, and innovative educational projects. Outside of writing and education, Jones enjoys canoeing, fishing, wood turning, motorcycle riding, racquetball, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.

“A Perfect Saturday.., almost” is available in paperback and hardcover on Amazon and all major online retailers.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Dave Jones

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/01hvxUR2

Genre: Picture Book

Released: July 2026

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9780228802990

Publisher: Tellwell Publishing ( https://tellwell.ca )

News Source: Tellwell Publishing