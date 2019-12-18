DANA POINT, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Natural remedies and vitamins for dogs with seizures can help,” says Susan Blake Davis, Pet Nutritionist at Ask Ariel Your Pet Nutritionist (AskAriel.com). There are many misconceptions about what causes seizures in dogs. Upon receiving the diagnoses, some pet owners may consider euthanasia. However, natural seizure treatment along with anti-epileptic medications (if needed) can enable dogs with seizures to live long and happy lives.



PHOTO CAPTION: Legend Has Not Had A Seizure Since 2017.

Davis’ rescued husky Legend was diagnosed with idiopathic epilepsy in 2010 as a young pup. Last week marked Legend’s 2 year anniversary since his last seizure. He is now an 11 year old dog who is still playing with his ball, chasing squirrels and living a happy dog’s life. Seizure dog owners often look for canine epilepsy success stories so Davis added a timely article – https://www.askariel.com/holistic-canine-epilepsy-treatment-s/1833.htm – to the website. It includes 8 unique, easy tips that pet owners can do from home to reduce their dog’s seizure activity.

What causes seizures in dogs? Health conditions such as brain tumors, hypothyroidism, low blood sugar, brain trauma, exposure to toxins or advanced liver or kidney disease as well as idiopathic epilepsy (no known cause) can trigger seizures. Idiopathic epilepsy is the most common cause of seizures in dogs and is thought to be genetic, as certain breeds such as Golden Retrievers, Siberian Huskies and Border Collies have a higher incidence.

Davis researched holistic seizure treatments for dogs and discovered that common household items and daily stresses that might not be a problem for most dogs, could be just enough to cause a seizure in an epileptic dog. Davis did her best to shield Legend from potential triggers of dog seizures such as food allergens, stress, exposure to cleaning agents, fragrances and digestive distress. This was quite successful for many years. However, at age 9, Legend began experiencing grand mal cluster seizures (multiple seizures in short periods of time) that lasted for several days and included episodes of mania and agitation. With the help of a veterinary neurologist, Legend started on a low dosage of a newer anti-epileptic drug to which he adjusted well and experienced no side effects.

Davis also added natural remedies for dog seizures such as organic hemp oil and digestive enzymes along with the anti-epileptic medication. She regulated his stress levels by establishing a feeding, medication and exercise schedule. Legend improved and has not had another seizure since 2017. Davis hopes that by sharing her experience with dog seizures and posting these valuable tips, she can give help and insight to pet owners of epileptic dogs.

Ask Ariel Your Pet Nutritionist has been a leading provider of holistic pet supplements since 2005 and is recommended by veterinarians nationwide. For more information about Ask Ariel Your Pet Nutritionist or Susan Blake Davis, Pet Nutritionist, please visit https://www.askariel.com/.

