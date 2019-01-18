NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capacity LLC, trusted leaders in order fulfillment, e-commerce, and EDI solutions, has confirmed that it passed another significant fulfillment milestone during the 2018 peak season, as the company processed its 20 millionth order.



The order that pushed Capacity over the mark was, appropriately enough, shipped to a customer of Capacity’s long-term cosmetics client, Tarte. Founded around the same time as Capacity by the iconic Maureen Kelly, Tarte Cosmetics has played a pivotal role in the fulfillment company’s continued growth.

Operating across business sectors worth tens of billions of dollars in the U.S. alone, Capacity is home to some of the most vibrant brands in beauty, health, and lifestyle. Every order shipped fulfills a promise to delight the fans of these clients, which makes 20 million of them more than a milestone. For the team at Capacity, it literally means millions of satisfied customers.

“We owe this achievement – and indeed our longevity – to the remarkable success of our clients and the dedication of our employees,” says Thom Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of Capacity.

“From day one, when it was not uncommon to see team members spend nights on the office floor, to the precision-engineered fulfillment solutions we have in place today, Capacity has experienced a lot over those 20 million orders! Our clients know that our passionate, experienced team members are the last to touch their products before they reach an excited customer, which is why they put their brands in our hands.”

About Capacity LLC:

Since 1999, Capacity LLC has offered expert order fulfillment services, warehousing, value-added services, assembly services, and technology solutions to businesses nationwide. Capacity LLC provides a bicoastal fulfillment solution, from four facilities in North Brunswick, N.J., and a fifth in City of Industry, Calif. These strategic locations on both coasts allow for reduced transit times, cost-effective shipping, and more flexible transportation solutions. All five facilities are close to the major ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach and Newark/New York.

Capacity LLC is cGMP certified, operates FDA registered facilities, and is NJ and CA State Board of Health approved food grade. Capacity LLC provides domestic and international distribution to companies of all sizes, from startups to household name brands who ship around the world.

