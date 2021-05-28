AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capitol Fence in Austin, Texas recognizes a rising trend of the installation of automated driveway gates for residences in the local area. Two significant factors compel residents to choose a high-quality automatic gate for their home. Firstly, the security advantage and, secondly, automated gates increase the home value. Besides installing an automated gate, the real question is how to find the perfect one?

The expert staff at Capitol Fence, a leading automatic gate company in Austin, provides brand name automatic gates, installation, and repair services. We are well equipped and experienced in dealing with all kinds of automated gates. Shop for the best and most suitable automated driveway gates available in Austin.

The expert staff at Capitol Fence put together practical tips that will help customers with finding the perfect style of automated driveway gate for Austin residences:

1. Identify the right kind of automated gate

The fundamental step is to choose the style of automated driveway gate. Some of the types generally found on the market are:

* Sliding gates

* Cantilever gates

* Telescopic gates

* Single swing gates

* Double Swing Gates

The characteristics of each type may vary. However, the installation depends on the dimensions and landscape of a house. This is where Capitol Fence can help with a free quote and help with which automated gate to choose.

2. Options for gate openers and features

The most popular driveway gates in Austin, the swing or sliding type, are accessible through a password or fingerprint system. Some advanced technologies include face and retinal scans. An automated gate must be installed by trained technicians. The trained staff at Capitol Fence are UL 325 certified.

Here are some elements that make an automated gate the right choice:

* Convenient and secure keypad

* High-quality intercom

* Impeccable remote-control system

* A security alarm system

* Reversing sensors to avoid accidents

In case of any installation and quality queries, the support staff at Capital Fence are the right people to contact.

3. Get a quote for space and angle for an automated gate

When you are going for a swing gate, many factors need consideration. Before selecting the size and style of the automated gate, assess the area and design of the front entrance. A sliding automated gate needs space between gates to function. However, a gate with a swing arm design requires a different set up and mechanism to work.

Another element to consider is the angle at which the door must open. Capitol Fence checks to make sure there is ample space for the door to open at the gate’s angle design. While installing an automated gate, the professional team from Capitol Fence ensures that the driveway will accommodate the automated gate.

4. Choose the right material

Weather conditions and lifestyle trends are both essential factors in the selection of an automated driveway gate. Also, the security requirements may vary in different places, and the material choice alters accordingly. Generally, driveway gates are made of steel, wrought iron, wood, aluminum, and glass. A combination of two or more materials can also be a great choice aesthetically.

