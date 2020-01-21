ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CardTapp, your always-on digital assistant, today announced an integration with Surefire by Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry. The integration brings together Surefire’s new Power Calls capability with CardTapp’s digital assistant solution to increase loan officer productivity and enable speedier borrower outreach.



CardTapp’s digital assistant technology connects loan officers, referral partners and borrowers to simplify communications and deliver services just in time. Surefire’s new Power Calls feature improves the speed and ease with which loan officers reach out to borrowers, enabling them to convert more leads into loans.

Surefire’s modern tech stack enables a rich, bidirectional connection between the two applications, with fully automated delivery of a loan officer’s personal CardTapp app to potential borrowers as leads arrive in Surefire.

The integration also supports CardTapp’s simplified referral system. Referrals generated in CardTapp are automatically incorporated into Surefire, eliminating the time and potential for error associated with manual data entry.

“The integration between CardTapp and Top of Mind exemplifies the passion both our companies have for exceeding customer expectations and equipping loan officers with tools that both maximize conversion in the short term and contribute to repeat business and referrals for higher lifetime customer value,” said Top of Mind Chief Product Officer David Orisini.

“Understanding borrower behavior prior to any mortgage transaction is at the heart of CardTapp,” said Ben Brashen, CardTapp’s CEO. “Our integration with Surefire by Top of Mind allows companies to leverage that understanding to create more meaningful interactions between consumers and loan officers, ultimately improving the customer experience and closing more deals.”

About CardTapp:

CardTapp’s mission is to empower individuals and businesses to build stronger personal connections and facilitate mutually beneficial business relationships. We work with sole proprietorships, small businesses, and sales professionals, as well as sales team managers, executives, and enterprises looking for ways to empower their businesses. Our technology provides business leaders with the ability to set themselves apart, close more business, and serve their customers better. For more information, visit https://www.cardtapp.com/.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower’s prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.

Twitter: @mortgagecrm @cardtapp #mortgagemarketing

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1230s2p-topofmind-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Top of Mind Networks