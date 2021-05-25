ATLANTA, Ga., May 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced the launch of Surefire Creative, an online library of award-winning marketing collateral designed to supplement mortgage lenders’ prospect, client and partner marketing programs.

The collection of on-demand email, video and interactive content, available as a subscription service, is hand-selected by mortgage industry experts from the full content library available to Top of Mind’s Surefire CRM customers. While mortgage lenders can use Surefire Creative to deploy content on a one-off basis, the new service’s true value lies in its ability to integrate with lenders’ existing marketing automation workflows. For instance, lenders who build customer journeys using Salesforce Marketing Cloud but don’t have in-house mortgage marketing expertise can plug in content from Surefire Creative and deploy it at scale.

Surefire Creative collateral reflects each lender’s unique brand and can be easily customized with loan officer and referral partner details. Each piece of content is expertly designed to nurture lenders’ relationships with customers. Often educational and always entertaining, Surefire Creative’s English- and Spanish-language content includes loan calculators and interactives that are dynamically personalized on the fly for each borrower.

Top of Mind’s creative content has earned recognition in multiple internationally renowned award programs, including the AVA Digital Awards, the Telly Awards and the Hermes Creative Awards. To learn more about Surefire Creative, visit https://www.topofmind.com/surefire-creative/.

“Top of Mind’s reputation for award-winning content that drives customer engagement has created a widespread demand for access to our collateral library,” said Top of Mind Chief Operating Officer Erik Enright. “Whether you’re an enterprise lender or running a small team, Surefire Creative is the tool you need to access highly personalized, highly scalable campaigns that will help you grow your business.”

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

News Source: Top of Mind Networks