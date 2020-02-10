HILLSBORO, Ore., Feb. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cascade Systems Technology (“CST” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the hiring of Mr. Shantanu R. Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer for the Company.



Mr. Gupta is a technology and business leader with a proven track record of creating and scaling businesses and products. During his 28 years at Intel Corp, he held a variety of senior leadership roles and led world-wide teams in product management and development, marketing, business development, ecosystem partnerships and customer solutions deployment.

Shantanu has deep experience in P&L leadership of a variety of businesses ranging from Electronic Manufacturing Services, SaaS solutions for Healthcare, IoT, Communications, Cloud and Media processing markets. He also holds nine patents in the area of processor architecture and design.

“Shantanu’s considerable experience serving in leadership roles within the technology industry made him a natural fit for the CEO role,” stated Timothy Clark, Chairman of Cascade Systems Technology. “His extensive knowledge and experience in developing technology from an engineering standpoint, plus his deep experience structuring business strategies, industry partnerships, and overseeing business operations for complex technology projects meet the requirements necessary for leading Cascade Systems Technology into the next chapter of its 30-year history.”

“The Company’s focus for the next couple of years will center on supporting the needs of our customers as they compete in the fast-growing Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud markets. Our challenges include providing electronic manufacturing services for a variety of edge sensors, gateways, 5G networking and compute platforms in the cloud with workload accelerators for Artificial Intelligence” says Mr. Gupta. “Today’s electronic manufacturers have to be ready to meet the growing demand, both in volume and quality.”

“Today’s marketplace requires 100% quality assurance, and it represents one of the most important factors in selecting an Electronic Manufacturing Services company like CST. Low quality PCBAs can lead to costly failures within the overall solution,” continues Mr. Gupta. “At CST, we possess state-of-the-art electronic manufacturing equipment as well as the deep knowledge and experience of our staff to assure consistent, high-quality products for all sizes of projects, both big and small, to meet our customer’s time to market requirements.”

Mr. Gupta holds a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, India and a Masters in Computer Engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Louisiana, USA.

Learn more: https://www.cascadesystems.net/manufacturing-services/

ABOUT CASCADE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY

Cascade Systems Technology (CST) is a premier electronic contract manufacturing company specializing in Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) in Hillsboro, Oregon. Our Company not only services the greater Portland area, but customers nationwide serving a variety of customers with industrial, commercial, medical, aerospace, energy, and defense applications.

With over 30 years as a supplier of choice, CST supports projects such as LEDs, electric vehicle equipment, sensors, cables, wire assemblies, rework and products supporting the Internet of Things such as wireless sensor networks, control systems and automation.

CST is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registered, IPC-A-610F (Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies) certified, and UL-796 Certified. We also follow ISO 14001 Environmental Management System requirements and are also Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) compliant, making CST your electronic contract manufacturing company of choice.

Learn more at: https://www.cascadesystems.net/

*(LOGO 72dpi: https://www.cascadesystems.net/wp-content/themes/cascade/images/logo.png )

News Source: Cascade Systems Technology