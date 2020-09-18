SUMMERDALE, Ala., Sept. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CDL of AL, Alabama’s premier CDL (commercial driver’s license) school, has announced an all-time high application rate. With the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic being felt worldwide, commercial truck driving offers a reliable career path, as well as job security.

Commercial truck drivers are essential workers, providing vital services that keep other essential industries operational, supplied with the tools and resources they need to continue to do their own jobs.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, commercial truck driving is projected to grow faster than the average occupation from 2018-2028. Plus, as the demand for goods increases, so will the demand for qualified truck drivers.

CDL of AL offers a complete training program that teaches the skills and applications necessary to obtain a commercial truck driver’s license. While many applicants are concerned about paying for these courses out of pocket, available government grants may be able to offset or eliminate the out-of-pocket cost of job training altogether. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) legislation was enacted to benefit both American job seekers and employers. CDL of AL is able to help applicants find out if they’re eligible for these grants.

“Those who undergo training here at CDL of AL will also benefit from valuable job placement opportunities,” says company owner, Chase Pate. “Students will have access to trusted trucking industry recruiters so that once they have their license in hand, they will be ready to step right into their new job with all the skills and certifications they need to succeed.”

CDL of AL has a graduation rate of 94%, making it a wise investment of time, efforts, and money as applicants strive toward a rewarding future in a thriving industry. While the nation continues to adapt to changes and limitations forced by the COVID pandemic, those with their commercial truck driving license can feel secure in their position as essential workers.

To learn more visit: https://www.cdlofal.com/

About CDL of AL:

CDL of AL in Summerdale, AL near Gulf Shores offers the most complete CDL Training in the area. Come train at our CDL School to earn your Class A CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) and advance your career for a better, brighter future for you and your family.

Your success is our top priority, our instructors are second-to-none, and we want to help you advance your career. This is exactly why we have reputable recruiters here to assist you with job placement once you’ve graduated. Plus, our 94% graduation rate should give you the confidence you need apply for CDL training at CDL of AL near Foley, AL today!

