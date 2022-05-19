SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The California Employers Association (CEA) is launching a new service, Coaching U, specifically for individuals looking to improve their careers, relationships and life goals. CEA’s Personal Development Coaching program is designed to have positive impact on self-confidence, well-being, leadership and work performance.

CEA has been providing member-based Human Resource support for employers for over 80 years. Kim Gusman, CEO stated, “The pandemic has impacted our workforce and their wellness. CEA provides support to individuals as they look to improving their work and life experience. Coaching U is designed to give participants the tools to achieve their goals.”

For more information or to schedule a complimentary inquiry call, visit our website https://www.employers.org/pages/personal-coaching or email our trainers at coachingu@employers.org.

About California Employers Association:

California Employers Association (CEA) is a not-for-profit employers association founded in 1940, serving more than 15,000 businesses in a wide variety of industries throughout California. Our mission is to provide employers peace of mind with human resources compliance solutions, virtual and on-site trainings and recruiting services.

CEA and its advisors do not provide legal representation or legal advice to members. The information provided in this release and from our team is educational and informational in nature.

Learn more about CEA at https://www.employers.org/ or by calling 800.399.5331.

