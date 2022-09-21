SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The California Employers Association (CEA) has been receiving an uptick in requests on training programs, specifically those which prepare new managers on how to address the topic of employee wellbeing. Employers are beginning to understand that employee wellbeing is a critical component to their company’s success and a necessary ingredient to retaining and attracting top talent.



Daniela Devitt, Vice President, Training and Development, stated that “The events of the past few years have seen more employers promoting internally for new leaders and leveraging their employee wellbeing programs to address the unique challenges created by the pandemic.” This has led CEA to develop a new training series to prepare the leaders of tomorrow, today.

Kim Gusman, President of CEA, recently spoke at a business roundtable on how the past few years has taken a toll on everyone. She stated “The pandemic has been a unique event that has negatively impacted everyone on the planet, at the same time. As human beings, we’ve shared the collective trauma of surviving COVID, living with a pandemic, and dealing with the exhaustion from a high degree of uncertainty and unanswered questions for the past 3 years. One of the positive things that has come from all this stress is a general feeling of empathy for one another in the workplace.”

CEA’s Advanced LEAD virtual training series includes new ideas and resources on how employers can bring wellness into the workplace. The new series starts December 1.

About the CEA:

California Employers Association (CEA) is a not-for-profit employers association founded in 1940, serving more than 15,000 businesses in a wide variety of industries throughout California. Our mission is to provide employers peace of mind with human resources compliance solutions, virtual and on-site trainings and recruiting services. CEA and its advisors do not provide legal representation or legal advice to members. The information provided in this release and from our team is educational and informational in nature.

