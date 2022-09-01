LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In its ninth year, Bourbon & Banter’s annual “30 Days of Bourbon Celebration” kicks off on September 1, 2022, marking the beginning of Bourbon Heritage Month. And, bourbon fans are quite simply beside themselves.



This sip-and-salute celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month commemorates that auspicious moment on August 7, 2007 when the U.S. Senate declared September – National Bourbon Heritage Month. Why bourbon? Because it’s the nation’s native spirit – served straight up, on the rocks or in a cocktail and Bourbon & Banter has something new in store for each day of this celebratory month.

Visit: https://30daysofbourbon.com/ to find out what’s planned.

If bourbon fans like what they see, Bourbon & Banter hopes that they’ll share the page with their friends and invite them to join in on the fun. After all – drinking bourbon with friends is just more fun. Fabulous prizes are all part of the deal too.

Thanks to more than 20 generous distillery partners, Bourbon & Banter will raffle off multiple prize packages of swag and products. Leading this year’s celebration are Breckenridge Distillery (Colorado); and Michter’s Distillery (Kentucky) reflecting the spirit’s popularity across the country.

Fans also can win prizes from Wyoming Whiskey, Milam & Greene Whiskey, Leiper’s Fork Distillery, Laws Whiskey House, Blue Run, KO Distilling, Rabbit Hole Distillery and more.

In addition to prizes and swag, several lucky winners will receive a free membership to join Bourbon & Banter’s innovative DrinkCurious community. And, DrinkCurious members will receive discounted access to unique, single-barrel bourbons, distillery swag, access to invite-only, virtual and in-person events, and more.

“We are the perfect community for bourbon lovers,” Patrick “Pops” Garrett says.

There’s a 30-day bourbon challenge too. To complete this deep dive into “drinking curious,” participants must drink a different bourbon daily for the entire month. Not hard, right? Well, there is one rule – each day competitors need to drink a distinctly different bourbon, and sticking to that for a full month may prove to be quite the challenge after all. Different proof versions of the same bourbon don’t count; and no repeats. Rye whiskey, Scotch or American malt whiskey are not allowed. It’s all about the bourbon.

“But of course, supplementary sips of them are just fine,” Garrett jokes.

Bourbon & Banter encourages people to share photos on their social media channels because they want to see what people are drinking. They’re asking that competitors share their progress via updated calendars and photos on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, with the hashtags #30DaysOfBourbon #BourbonHeritageMonth and #DrinkCurious.

Bourbon fans can visit: https://30daysofbourbon.com/ to learn more.

About Bourbon & Banter:

Since 2011, Bourbon & Banter has spread the bourbon gospel. Through their shared love of bourbon, they’ve met new people, swapped stories and even starred in a few of their own. With a colorful cast of characters ranging from professional palates and cocktail connoisseurs to casual drinkers and bottom-shelf buyers, their collective mission is unanimous – to help others #drinkcurious.

“So, pull up a chair and let the banter begin,” Garrett says.

For more information, visit: https://www.bourbonbanter.com/ or email Garrett at: pr@bourbonbanter.com

** PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY **

