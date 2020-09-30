LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HausHill Entertainment, a Los Angeles based broadcast, creative media, distribution and entertainment company and David Sincere, celebrity choreographer and renowned musician – ink a collaborative 3 season deal for the “Industry Top 10” Visual Podcast.



PHOTO CAPTION: David Sincere, celebrity choreographer and renowned musician.

Spanning across all major audio and digital outlets, Industry Top 10 is scheduled to air every Sunday on the HausHill Entertainment Networks, including the free HausHill Entertainment app for iOS and Google Play devices.

Industry Top 10 visual podcast is an authentic and opinionated, weekly countdown show, that takes both listeners and viewers through a weekly top 10 in music, fashion and film. Each episode aims to bring awareness to some of entertainments most famed artists, movies, musicians and iconic times in pop culture & society.

#IT10 joins the HausHill Entertainment growing network of curated podcasts for diverse creators on a variety of topics. Released in near-real time, the audience will witness both nostalgic and comical nods on who’s the “best of the best,” on the Industry Top 10 visual podcast, hosted by David Sincere.

“What a better time than to have raw, east-coast, genius level talent added to our creative family,” said Jovon Pavielle, Director of HausHill Entertainment.

Recorded in Jamaica Queens, New York area, Industry Top 10 will be available for streaming on Sundays at 10 a.m. on the HausHill Entertainment Networks at http://www.haushillentertainment.com/

Download episodes of Industry Top 10 visual podcast hosted by David Sincere by visiting http://www.haushillentertaiment.com/ or by downloading the HausHill Entertainment App (iOS, Google Play).

Apple Music – David Sincere: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/david-sincere/427854228

VIDEO: Best of David Sincere Choreography (Music Videos): https://youtu.be/gbKySQn-fIw

News Source: David Sincere