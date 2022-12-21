MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On November 9, 2022, Mississippi State University (MSU) and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) opened the doors to the Mississippi Cyber Center, a culmination of efforts made possible through the Mississippi Cyber Initiative (MCI). The newly renovated building on the MGCCC Harrison County Campus is the central location for the first phase of this massive commitment to cybersecurity training and knowledge-sharing. At the technical heart of MCI’s Cyber Ecosystem is CyberCENTS®, By Light’s comprehensive training platform composed of a high-fidelity cyber range and an integrated knowledge center for hosting work role and industry certification training, academic courses, virtual learning labs, and customized content.



Image Caption: By Light Professional IT Services LLC.

The Mississippi Cyber Center now houses three labs and multiple classrooms with associated equipment. The center will support about 22 Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to include the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Keesler Air Force Base, and Mississippi students of all grade levels.

“Cybersecurity is a critical piece of our shared future, regardless of who you are or what kind of business you are in,” said MSU Provost and Executive Vice President David Shaw during the Mississippi Cyber Center ribbon cutting. “Through the Mississippi Cyber Initiative, we are creating a statewide network that is using unparalleled collaboration to address these issues head on. I am incredibly excited about the impact of this facility and the unlimited potential of what we can accomplish working together.”

The MGCCC Cyber Ecosystem contracted By Light to provide a Platform as a Service (PaaS) early in 2022 after proposing a hybrid cyber range solution (on-premises and cloud) using its Virtualized Cyber Classroom Environment (VCCE®). The on-premises component allows the MGCCC ecosystem to network a library of virtual machines with devices at Layer 2; Hardware-in-the-Loop (HWIL), such as laptops, forensic kits; Industrial Control Systems (ICS); and Internet of Things (IoT). The dedicated cloud component to the Cyber Ecosystem provides 24/7, web-based access for self-paced coursework and remote learning environments.

By Light is one of only a few U.S. companies able to provide end to end services as a sole vendor for a hybrid range of this scale.

“CyberCENTS is the foundational tool that enables MGCCC’s cyber experts to prepare, tailor, deploy and track individual and collective education, training, and exercise events, preparing students to defend against current and emerging cyber threats,” said Gary Morton, By Light VP of Engineering.

About By Light:

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 certified systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other US Government Agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government.

For more information, visit https://bylight.com/.

About CyberCENTS®:

By Light’s CyberCENTS division has provided high-fidelity Government and commercial cyberspace operations products and solutions since 2000. Our engineers and developers are among the best and the brightest, to include pioneers of the first Department of Defense (DoD) cyber range, known today as the Cyberoperations Enhanced Network and Training Simulators (CENTS®). Using a team approach reinforced by onsite experts, we deliver operational support, technical and managed cybersecurity services, and training to the DoD, Intelligence Community, Government agencies, commercial customers, and universities.

For more information, visit https://cybercents.com/.

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services