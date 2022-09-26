CINCINNATI, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chase Industries, Inc., founded by Chase Blum in 1932, began its operation as an insulated walk-in cooler and specialty refrigeration equipment manufacturer. Ninety years later, Chase Doors is the world’s oldest, largest, and most progressive manufacturer of double-acting impact traffic doors and specialty doors. Chase Doors is part of the Senneca Holdings family of brands.



Image Caption: Chase Doors – 90 Years.

To celebrate this milestone, the National Archives has officially designated September 28 as National Traffic Door Day. This day will celebrate Chase and Eliason traffic doors and the businesses that use them to keep customers and employees safe.

Traffic doors create an efficient traffic flow in restaurants, retail and industrial spaces and help provide peace, tranquility, and a stylish separation solution where folks dine and shop so they can enjoy the environment and company around them. They add value and efficiency to applications with multi-directional openings where visual, sound, and environmental barriers are required. These doors are extremely durable and capable of withstanding the wear and tear associated with sales-to-back room and walk-in cooler openings in high volume establishments. Known for their long-term value, they are ideal for use in supermarkets, retail establishments, institutions, industries, restaurants, and food service operations.

You can celebrate this day by taking a selfie in front of a traffic door at your favorite restaurant, retail store, etc., and posting to social media platforms, using #NationalTrafficDoorDay.

At Chase and Eliason, safety is number one. Please be sure to follow all safety protocols when capturing your selfie. You can also support restaurants and businesses that have traffic doors at their locations and thank the service industry individuals that use our doors.

“This day is a celebration of all the employees and customers who have produced and enjoyed our beautiful and protective traffic doors over the past 90 years. We thank all for their dedication and loyalty to Senneca,” said Clark Hale, Chief Executive Officer, Senneca Holdings.

“Many companies do not survive longer than 5 years and even less exist for more than 20 years. 90 years of supplying retail, restaurant, and industrial industries with innovative solutions for their openings is how Chase Doors has thrived. Thank you to all our employees and industry partners on achieving this significant milestone,” said Hal Shapiro, SVP, Sales and Marketing.

“We are proud to be the industry leader of traffic door solutions for our customers for 90 years. Protecting our customer’s assets by providing top quality products is a top priority at Chase/Eliason. We understand the importance of our product in restaurants, retail and industrial spaces and will continue to listen to our customers and work with them to develop a product that meets their needs. Happy National Traffic Door Day!” said Jason Horn, Director of Operations.

“I have had the pleasure of being associated with Chase for more than thirty-five of the company’s first 90 years. The partnerships developed over the years with our customers have fueled our growth these first 90 years and will remain key to sustaining our success in the future. We thank all the customers who have made these first 90 years possible,” said Mike Evans, Vice President of National Sales Accounts.

“I have had the honor of representing the Chase/ Senneca products for thirty-five plus years. This company has always represented not only great products, but great people!” said Glenn Oltmanns, Senior Vice President, OEM Account Sales.

“Chase Doors is observing 90 years of great customers, people, and products. Without having the best of all three we would not have had the longevity that we celebrate. Thank you to our employees – Your creativity, hard work and dedication inspire us. Thank you to our customers – Your support, loyalty and satisfaction drive and motivate us to continuously improve. I look forward to our continued success and I am honored to be part of such a wonderful team,” said Rick Paterni, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management.

To learn more about this day, please visit National Traffic Door Day – National Day Archives for more information — https://www.nationaldayarchives.com/day/national-traffic-door-day/.

About Chase Doors:

Chase Doors is part of the Senneca Holdings family of brands. Senneca Holdings is a designer and manufacturer of a broad portfolio of specialty doors for commercial and industrial application and enclosures for mission critical environments. Our brands are some of the most widely recognized names in the industry and include Chase Doors, Eliason, ColdGuard, Curtron, Door Engineering, Saino, Subzero and Thermoseal. We are committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations by supplying doors that offer safety and protection to our customers’ most important assets…people, products, capital investments and processes.

Learn more at: http://www.chasedoors.com/.

