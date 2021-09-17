GROTON, Conn., Sept. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chelsea Groton Bank kicks off their 5-week “Cultivating Great Business: Small Business Bootcamp” on October 5, 2021. The FREE small business series, designed for aspiring and established entrepreneurs, is offered through the Bank’s financial education program, Chelsea University, in partnership with the Norwich Community Development Corporation (NCDC) and the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce (GNACC). Participants will walk away with a wealth of knowledge and a strong foundation for starting or growing a business.

“Chelsea Groton Bank is passionate about helping turn dreams into realities for businesses of all types. In addition to providing custom financial solutions, we proudly offer informational programs throughout the year to arm business owners with the tools they need to be successful,” shared Miria Gray, AS, Community Education Officer at Chelsea Groton Bank. “As so many business owners learned in 2020, it is critical for businesses to have their financial house in order and to be able to market their services. We’ll discuss these topics and more throughout the series.”

The instructor-led curriculum was developed jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Each class will be delivered by Chelsea Groton Bank team members and local professionals to provide aspiring or current small business owners a practical introduction to aspects of starting and managing a business.

All classes will be offered in person and via Zoom on Tuesdays from 12-1 PM at Chelsea Groton’s Westside Branch, 444 West Main Street, Norwich, and Thursdays from 6-8 PM at Foundry 66, 66 Franklin Street, Norwich, from October 5 – November 4.

Class topics are: Is Owning a Business Right for You?, Banking Services, Business Plans, Time Management, Organizational Types, Tax Planning and Reporting, Record Keeping, Small Business Insurance, Risk Management, Social Media Marketing, Financial Management and Cash Flow, and an opportunity to Chat with the Experts.

Community members are invited to register for individual classes or the entire series. Registration is required in order to have accurate in-person headcounts and to receive log-in credentials if attending via Zoom.

To learn more and to register, visit http://www.chelseagroton.com/ChelseaUniversity.

Based in Groton, Conn., Chelsea Groton Bank is a full-service mutually owned bank with over $1.5 billion in assets.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

