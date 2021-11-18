GROTON, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This fall, the Chelsea Groton Foundation provided $255,827 to 45 non-profit organizations from Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Foundation has given over $500,000 in grants in 2021 alone, and over $5 million to the community since its founding.

Supporting organizations that provide Health and Human Services is always a priority of the Chelsea Groton Foundation. In anticipation of the winter months ahead, the Foundation awarded $10,000 grants to the Gemma E. Moran United Way / Labor Food Center (food program), Furniture Bank of S.E. CT (beds), Martin House in Norwich (food program), New London Homeless Hospitality Center (program support), and St. Vincent de Paul Place in Norwich (food program).

The Foundation was also able to support organizations in need of capital funding necessary to maintain operations. A commitment of $10,000 over two years was made to Norwich Free Academy for a roof replacement, and $5,000 over two years was awarded to Thames River Heritage Park for a new boat.

Norwich Community Development Corporation (NCDC) received a $50,000 grant for Global City Norwich, bringing the Foundation’s total commitment to $400,000 since the initiative launched in 2017.

“When the Chelsea Groton Foundation was formed over 20 years ago, it was created with the intention of giving to organizations that support basic human needs – hunger, homelessness and healthcare – as well as those that provide education, economic growth, arts and cultural experiences, and youth activities. The $5 million in grants that we’ve been able to distribute over the years have helped our neighbors and enriched our local community in countless ways,” shared Michael Rauh, President and CEO of Chelsea Groton Bank, and President of the Chelsea Groton Foundation. “We’re so proud to be able to support so many worthy organizations again this year, to lend support during the challenging economic times brought on by the pandemic and as we work to recover together.”

The Foundation typically reviews applications and awards grants two times per year. Organizations who support critical needs are invited to apply for additional funding this year if needed, through the application on the Bank’s website, http://www.chelseagroton.com/CGFoundation.

In 2020, Chelsea Groton Bank and the Chelsea Groton Foundation gave a record $1 million to the community in the wake of the pandemic. Each year, the Bank and Foundation support more than 300 local organizations through monetary gifts, grants, sponsorships, scholarships and employee volunteerism. More information, including a list of all fall grant recipients, is available at http://www.chelseagroton.com/CGFoundation.

About the Chelsea Groton Foundation

The Chelsea Groton Foundation was formed in June 1998 as a Section 501(c)(3) organization. Initially endowed with a $2 million donation from Chelsea Groton Bank, the Foundation has, to date, awarded over $5 million in grants to hundreds of scientific, educational and charitable organizations located within the Bank’s market area. To learn more, visit: chelseagroton.com/CGFoundation.

About Chelsea Groton Bank

Based in Groton, Conn., Chelsea Groton Bank is a full-service mutually owned bank with over $1.6 billion in assets. Chelsea Groton Bank’s products and services include consumer banking, business banking, mortgage and business lending, cash management, financial planning and financial education programming. With 14 branch locations throughout New London County and a Loan Production Office in Hartford County, Chelsea Groton Bank also provides online and mobile banking, 24-hour telephone banking, and nationwide ATM banking for individuals, families and businesses. To learn more, please visit http://chelseagroton.com/. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS Institution ID 402928.

News Source: Chelsea Groton Bank