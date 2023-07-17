LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney and Activist Cheyenne Hunt, a first-time Gen Z candidate running to represent California’s 45th district, announced today that her campaign raised over $170,000 in her first quarter.



She is humbled by the overwhelming community support. She brings her congressional legislative experience to the forefront of her campaign for justice, equality, and accountability.

“I am running a grassroots campaign to take a stand for the future we all deserve. This campaign is not just about my candidacy, but about building a coalition of solidarity between those overlooked by the system meant to represent them.”

