In “The Lazy Stork,” Stan slept through most of his training, so his first delivery isn’t as easy as he thought. When the compass makes him swirl in circles and he can’t read the map, he is afraid his mission is a failure.

Despite the hardship that brought this book to life, The Lazy Stork is anything but sad. On contrary, it is full of humor and hope.

“After years of suffering from infertility, I decided to blame it on ‘the lazy stork.’ I needed some humor in my life when everything seemed so dark,” says Aleksandrova. “With a surprising happier than the happiest of endings, ‘The Lazy Stork’ is meant to bring hope to the families still waiting for their miracles. The story shows kids how much their parents wished, waited, and longed for them to arrive. It’s a lighthearted and humorous way to explain why their baby brother or sister hasn’t come yet. Blame it on the stork!”

Diana hopes to bring awareness to the fact that 1 in 8 in the US are impacted by infertility! Infertility is not a condition that individuals choose or can prevent and there is little to no support for families affected by it. Diana lives in Nevada, a state that does not mandate fertility coverage, and most companies elect not to offer such.

Diana Aleksandrova is an award-winning author of children’s books. Her mission is to help emerging and reluctant readers fall in love with books. Diana believes that reading is beneficial for children and is a way to shape thinking and an emotionally intelligent future generation.

Name: The Lazy Stork

Written by Diana Aleksandrova

Illustrated by Svilen Dimitrov

Publication Date: May 1, 2023

