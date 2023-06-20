NEW YORK, N.Y., June 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Two-time WNBA All-Star and ESPN host and analyst Chiney Ogwumike has joined the team at Hang Media as Co-Founder of HANG Academy, a new women’s mentorship initiative of HANG, the Cynopsis Award-winning streaming platform. HANG Academy will work with brands to provide athlete, influencer and expert-infused virtual in-person education adjacent to celebrated women’s sports events.



The project is an extension of HANG’s regular slate of brand-driven, celebrity-engaged second-screen experiences during the nation’s largest sporting events. To date, the leading fan-engagement platform has connected nearly 20 million sports fans with their heroes, the majority 18-44 years old, nearly half of them women.

Inspired by the chance to “create a blueprint for the next generation,” the LA Sparks power forward and host and analyst on ESPN’s NBA Today and ESPN’s NBA Countdown will convene female leaders in business, media, the arts, and of course, sports as featured faculty conducting virtual and in-person training sessions for young women enrollees. The inaugural Hang Academy will roll out at halftime of the NWSL Championship game in the fall of 2023 and will continue across a slate of programs in women’s sports-related HANGS throughout 2023-2024.

“I’m doing this for my little sisters, and everyone else’s,” said Ogwumike, who appeared in HANG’s watch party for the NCAA Women’s Final Four in March which attracted 1 million viewers. “The explosion of interest in women’s sports is so gratifying, but now it’s time to translate that awareness into impact. I’m living proof that sports can profoundly change women’s lives, but I lucked into it. HANG Academy will provide millions of girls out there with an actionable plan for managing their careers, their finances, and their personal growth.”

“HANG is all about human connection, face to face – and no one connects better than Chiney,” said HANG co-founder and CEO Jon Klein. “The idea for HANG Academy jumped out during our Women’s Final Four HANG, when Chiney spontaneously began counseling a mom about the many off-the-court paths open to her daughter who is hoping for a career in the WNBA, whether in finance, marketing, analytics, or coaching. That combination of expertise and authentic concern will be the hallmark of HANG Academy.”

The daughter of a school superintendent in her native Houston, Texas, Ogwumike is deeply committed to education and public service and has long been a trailblazer. In 2020, she became the first Black woman and first WNBA player to host a daily national radio show for ESPN. She was one of the first and youngest ever to serve simultaneously as a full-time broadcaster for ESPN while a professional athlete. A graduate of Stanford University, she played in three NCAA Division 1 Women’s Final Fours. She was elected Vice President of the WNBA player’s association in 2016. She is a two-time WNBA All-Star and was WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Hang Media, winner of the 2023 Cynopsis Sports Award for best production innovation, is the leading celebrity-fan community, a magnet for the elusive Gen Z audience. Each HANG event attracts nearly one million users – 60% of them 18-44 – to virtual watch parties around sports events including pro and college football, basketball, baseball, and soccer. Since HANG’s founding in September 2021, nearly 20 million sports fans have come face to face with their idols – star athletes, performers, and influencers – while everyone watches the game on their own TVs.

Fans stay for an average of nearly 90 minutes per session, because HANGS is a dream come true for sports lovers, who get to have fun and frank conversations with their heroes about life on and off the field, play trivia contests, and sample products delivered by top sponsors including Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, United Airlines, Dave & Busters, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Pernod Ricard, and others.

