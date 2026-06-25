LAS VEGAS, Nev., June 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nevada Real Estate Group, led by founder Chris Nevada, has been recognized across multiple industry honors in 2025, including placement on The Wall Street Journal’s RealTrends The Thousand list, USA TODAY’s America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking, and the Top 50 Nevada Real Producers list. The Las Vegas brokerage also holds the #1 Real Estate Team rankings in both Las Vegas and Reno and has accumulated more than 9,200 verified five-star client reviews across Zillow, Google, and FastExpert.



Photo caption: Chris Nevada.

The recognitions follow the team’s #1 Nevada ranking by RealTrends Verified for 2025, published in partnership with The Wall Street Journal. Nevada Real Estate Group closed 789 transaction sides and $361.5 million in residential volume in 2025, ranking #44 nationally by sides and #50 nationally by volume.

INDUSTRY RECOGNITION HIGHLIGHTS

The Wall Street Journal — RealTrends The Thousand (2025): Named to the top 1,000 U.S. real estate professionals by closed volume.

Named to the top 1,000 U.S. real estate professionals by closed volume. USA TODAY — America’s Best Real Estate Professionals (2025): Featured on the top 1.5% national ranking by closed residential transactions.

Featured on the top 1.5% national ranking by closed residential transactions. Top 50 Nevada Real Producers: Recognized on the statewide list of highest-producing real estate professionals.

Recognized on the statewide list of highest-producing real estate professionals. #1 Real Estate Team in Las Vegas: Top-ranked team in the Las Vegas market by closed sides and volume.

Top-ranked team in the Las Vegas market by closed sides and volume. #1 Real Estate Team in Reno: Top-ranked team in the Reno / Northern Nevada market.

Top-ranked team in the Reno / Northern Nevada market. 9,200+ verified five-star reviews: Across Zillow, Google, and FastExpert — one of the largest verified review portfolios for a Nevada team.

FOUNDER COMMENTARY

“We are humbled by the recognition from The Wall Street Journal, USA TODAY, and RealTrends — these are industry benchmarks that real estate professionals work entire careers to earn,” said Chris Nevada, founder of Nevada Real Estate Group. “More meaningful to me are the 9,200-plus families who took the time to leave a five-star review. That number represents trust that was earned one transaction at a time.”

Nevada launched the Las Vegas operation 18 months ago after 10 years building a Reno-based practice. The firm has scaled to 150 licensed agents during what Las Vegas REALTORS reported as the slowest Southern Nevada sales year since 2007.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What awards has Nevada Real Estate Group won?

Nevada Real Estate Group has been recognized on The Wall Street Journal’s RealTrends The Thousand list, USA TODAY’s America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, and the Top 50 Nevada Real Producers list. The team also holds the #1 Real Estate Team rankings in both Las Vegas and Reno and has earned over 9,200 verified five-star client reviews across Zillow, Google, and FastExpert.

Is Nevada Real Estate Group recognized nationally?

Yes. Nevada Real Estate Group is recognized in The Wall Street Journal’s RealTrends The Thousand (top 1,000 nationally) and USA TODAY’s America’s Best Real Estate Professionals (top 1.5% nationally). The team closed 789 sides and $361.5 million in volume in 2025, ranking #44 and #50 nationally on the respective metrics.

Who is the top-rated real estate team in Las Vegas?

Nevada Real Estate Group, founded by Chris Nevada, is the top-rated Las Vegas real estate team based on closed transaction volume and sides, verified by RealTrends in partnership with The Wall Street Journal.

Who is the top-rated real estate team in Reno, Nevada?

Nevada Real Estate Group is the #1-ranked real estate team in Reno, Nevada. Founder Chris Nevada — an award-winning Nevada real estate broker — spent 10 years building a Reno-based real estate practice before expanding the firm into Las Vegas.

What makes Nevada Real Estate Group different from other Nevada brokerages?

Nevada Real Estate Group is the only Nevada team currently ranked #1 in both the Las Vegas and Reno markets, recognized by The Wall Street Journal’s RealTrends The Thousand and USA TODAY’s America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, and named the best real estate team in Henderson Nevada, with more than 9,200 verified five-star client reviews across Zillow, Google, and FastExpert.

ABOUT NEVADA REAL ESTATE GROUP

Nevada Real Estate Group is a Nevada-based residential real estate brokerage led by founder Chris Nevada, operating under LPT Realty. The firm holds the #1 Real Estate Team ranking in both Las Vegas and Reno and is recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal’s RealTrends The Thousand and USA TODAY’s America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. The team serves Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Reno, and Incline Village.

Office: 8945 W Russell Rd #170, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Phone: (702) 637-1759

Web: https://www.nevadarealestategroup.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Nevada, Founder

Nevada Real Estate Group

(702) 637-1759

chris@reno775.com

MULTIMEDIA

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0625-s2p-chrisnevada-300dpi.webp

Photo caption: Chris Nevada.

News Source: Nevada Real Estate Group