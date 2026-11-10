QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Christmas at Schnepf Farms returns for the 2026 holiday season on Friday, November 27, running select evenings through December 27, 2026, including additional dates during Christmas week. The event welcomes more than 60,000 guests each season. General Admission starts at $25.95, with lower-priced Twilight Admission and Family 4 Packs available, and children ages 2 and under admitted free. Tickets are on sale now at schnepfchristmas.com. Popular Saturday dates can sell out, so families are encouraged to purchase in advance.



Image caption: The World of Illumination Express train at Christmas at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, Arizona.

New this year, “Cookies & Carolers” brings cookie decorating and live holiday music together on the farm’s bakery patio. Each seat includes a cookie-decorating kit and Ghirardelli hot chocolate with whipped cream and a toppings bar. The experience runs on Friday and Saturday evenings at 5 p.m. for 10 nights this season. Individual child seats are $24, and Family Tables for up to four guests are $55. Cookies & Carolers may be booked on its own or added to a General Admission visit. Reservations are required, and seating is limited.

Also new this season, guests can enjoy baby Highland cow encounters, including 10-minute cuddle sessions and one 20-minute bottle-feeding opportunity each evening. Availability is limited, and reservations are expected to fill quickly.

“Christmas at Schnepf Farms has been part of so many East Valley families’ holidays, and every year we look for new ways to make it feel special. Cookies & Carolers is the kind of simple, cozy moment we hope families will come back to year after year,” said Callie Rezzonico, organizer of Christmas at Schnepf Farms.

Returning favorites include visits with Santa, the World of Illumination Express train ride featuring more than a million lights synchronized to holiday music, ice skating, a Christmas-themed obstacle course, hayrides to feed the reindeer, bonfires with s’mores, a Beer and Wine Garden with live music, holiday shopping and more.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Christmas at Schnepf Farms

When: November 27 through December 27, 2026. Open Thursdays through Sundays, plus December 22 and 23; closed Christmas Day. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on operating nights.

Where: Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Tickets: General Admission from $25.95 (gates open at 5 p.m.); Twilight Admission from $19.95 (7:30 to 10 p.m.); Family 4 Packs save 20%. Children ages 2 and under are free. Military and veteran tickets are available on site. Purchase at https://schnepfchristmas.com/.

Cookies & Carolers: Fridays and Saturdays at 5 p.m.; $24 per child seat or $55 for a Family Table of up to four guests. Reservations required.

Media are invited to the official tree lighting on Tuesday, November 24 at 5 p.m., ahead of the public opening. Photo, video and interview opportunities are available. Contact: Christmas@schnepffarms.com

WEB IMAGE: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/26-1110-s2p-Schnepf-Farms-800×600.jpg

Caption: The World of Illumination Express train at Christmas at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, Arizona.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Sarah Edelman

Schnepf Farms

480-559-3427

christmas@schnepffarms.com

News Source: Schnepf Farms