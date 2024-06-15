LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — June 2024 began with the launch of a month-long calendar of street festivals on L. Ron Hubbard Way, hosted by the Church of Scientology for residents and visitors to East Hollywood.



Opening weekend included food trucks, artisanal booths and a ‘Kidz Zone’ featuring water slides, a bouncy house and carnival games. Local musicians and folkloric dancers representing regions throughout Latin America delighted audiences.

Day after day, family fun has included live entertainment, a community marketplace, and events and activities to make the summer special for local children.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is a popular spot year-round for local families to celebrate special events and holidays free of charge: 4th of July, Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and Eid al-Fitr at the end of Ramadan. The Church hosts ethnic, art, and cultural fairs and open house events throughout the year. And it organizes forums to address humanitarian and social betterment issues affecting the community.

L. Ron Hubbard Way, formerly a stretch of Berendo Street, was renamed and dedicated in 1996 after extensive work to make it a model street, including repaving it with 150,000 bricks. Home to the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and other Scientology Churches and facilities, it is the nexus of Scientology activities in Los Angeles and stands in appreciation and respect for Mr. Hubbard: author, humanitarian, Scientology Founder, and the inspiration for the many humanitarian and social betterment programs the Church of Scientology supports.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community, a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network in 2018. This episode is available at Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information about upcoming community events at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, call (323) 953-3200 or visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles Eventbrite page.

