LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 20, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- L. Ron Hubbard’s life is one of endless remarkable achievements. A bestselling author, his groundbreaking book “Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health” became the first definitive explanation of human thinking and behavior. His further discoveries on the subject of the human mind and spirit led to his founding of Scientology, the world’s youngest major religion.



Scientology Network features programs that celebrate his life and legacy including:

Ron Hubbard Library Presents: Is It Possible To Be Happy?—A look into L. Ron Hubbard’s exploration of the true source of happiness.

Destination: Scientology, Johannesburg touches on L. Ron Hubbard’s history in South Africa and his efforts to bring to the people of this nation not only universal suffrage, but spiritual freedom as well.

Ron Hubbard: in His Own Voice, Travelogue Through Life—L. Ron Hubbard tells how his observations from living among diverse cultures provided him vital insights for his groundbreaking works on the human mind.

Inside Scientology: Saint Hill—A visit to Ron’s home, where he made some of his remarkable findings and which served as the first worldwide headquarters of Scientology.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

