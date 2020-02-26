MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Feb. 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CityView Commercial and Jacobs Real Estate, led by Jack Friedler and Sholom Jacobs, have successfully closed on 651 Nicollet Mall which is part of Gaviidae Commons, a 443,000 SF mixed use office and retail complex in Downtown Minneapolis. Gaviidae Commons is located on Nicollet Ave and 7th street and anchored by a new YMCA and Walgreens.



“Gaviidae Commons represents the best location in downtown Minneapolis,” said Jack Friedler. “In addition to a robust downtown office market, as living habits change, Millennials are migrating from suburban America to urban America. Downtown Minneapolis is flourishing.”

Friedler added, “In today’s shrinking retail environment retailers need to be in the best locations to succeed. The development of the old Dayton’s building and revitalization of Nicollet Mall is just the beginning of a continually growing downtown.”

The building is connected to the Wells Fargo Center and to the IDS and RBC buildings via the skyway system. This system provides convenient year-round access to the retail and convenience services offered in the newly acquired property.

For more information visit: http://cityviewcommercial.com/

News Source: CityView Commercial LLC