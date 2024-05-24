NEW YORK, N.Y., May 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare, the leading software provider for iOS system repairs and data management, has released a new Cleanup Pro iOS App. With the launch of this new iOS app, iPhone users can now clean up their phone’s storage with AI-powered enhancement.



Image caption: Cleanup Pro iOS App Launched: AI-Powered to Delete Duplicate Photos and Clean iPhone’s Storage.

Tenorshare Cleanup Pro App – AI-Powered Cleaner

Cleanup Pro App is a feature-rich iOS app that provides AI-powered cleaning of your iPhone’s storage. It can:

Delete Duplicate Photos : Intelligently scan and clean up duplicate photos, including all photos in albums such as GIF and Live.

: Intelligently scan and clean up duplicate photos, including all photos in albums such as GIF and Live. Filter Photos : AI-powered smartly filter and clean up similar photos, oversized photos/videos, blurry photos, screenshots, burst photos, GIFs, and live photos.

: AI-powered smartly filter and clean up similar photos, oversized photos/videos, blurry photos, screenshots, burst photos, GIFs, and live photos. Compress Photos/Videos : Filter oversized photos/videos and compress them to free up space. You can freely choose the size of the compression.

: Filter oversized photos/videos and compress them to free up space. You can freely choose the size of the compression. Manage Photos : Sort all the unorganized photos in your albums with a single tap.

: Sort all the unorganized photos in your albums with a single tap. Manage Contacts : Delete duplicate contacts or contacts with no information. Merge contacts with the same phone number.

: Delete duplicate contacts or contacts with no information. Merge contacts with the same phone number. Organize Calendar : List all calendar events and clean them up.

: List all calendar events and clean them up. Try Premium for Free: Unlock all premium features with a 3-day free trial. Experience enhanced functionality and exclusive content – all at no cost. Tap here to start your free trial now: https://tenorshare.onelink.me/jPbu/810b76iu

In short, the Tenorshare Cleanup Pro iOS App is an all-in-one AI cleaner that seamlessly cleans up your iPhone storage.

OTHER POPULAR APPS IN TENORSHARE

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer App

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer App can transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business between Android and iPhone without PC. It can transfer all WhatsApp chats and attachments with ultra-fast transfer speed and no data loss. And download WhatsApp video

Tenorshare iAnyGo App

Tenorshare iAnyGo App is a free virtual location changer for iOS and Android. It can change the GPS location anywhere without jailbreak/root and provides the GPS joystick to control the direction of movement in games.

Tenorshare UltData Android App

Tenorshare UltData Android App is an Android data recovery app that can recover deleted photos, videos, documents, audio, and WhatsApp files from internal and SD card storage. It can conduct deep scans and then provide preview-based data recovery.

Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE App

Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE App can transfer LINE between Android and iPhone using a USB-C to lightning cable. It can transfer text, photos, documents, audio, and more with high speed and data security.

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare is a highly reputed, award-winning, and widely used software company that develops top-notch software solutions for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android platforms. It is renowned for its leading software solutions in data recovery, data transfer, data cleaning, password recovery, system repair, and more. Overall, Tenorshare offers feature-rich and modernized software solutions that millions of users use worldwide.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

