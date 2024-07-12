NEW YORK, N.Y., July 12, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “If you get the ‘iPhone is disabled connect to iTunes’ message, it indicates that your device has been locked for security reasons,” says Tenorshare. But don’t worry, there are several ways to resolve this issue. In this guide, we have discussed 3 ways to do so.



Image caption: Tenorshare Unlocked – iPhone is Disabled connect to iTunes?.

Why My iPhone Says Disabled Connect to iTunes?

Before diving into the solutions, it’s important to understand why this issue occurs.

When you see the “iPhone deactivated connect to iTunes” message, it is usually when you enter the incorrect passcode too many times on your iPhone. This Apple security feature helps prevent unauthorized access to device.

iPhone is Disabled Connect to iTunes How to Unlock in Seconds?

If you’re looking for a safe and reliable iPhone disabled connect to iTunes fix, we recommend using a third-party iOS unlocker tool, Tenorshare 4uKey. It unlocks iPhone/iPad screen locks, and bypasses Apple IDs and MDM locks.

Key features of Tenorshare 4uKey:

Unlocks Screen Locks : It is great for unlocking iPhone passcodes, face IDs, and fingerprint IDs.

It is great for unlocking iPhone passcodes, face IDs, and fingerprint IDs. Easy Steps with Guaranteed Success : You can unlock your iPhone with a 100% success rate in just a few steps.

You can unlock your iPhone with a 100% success rate in just a few steps. No Technical Skills Required : You can use it without any experience or tech skills.

You can use it without any experience or tech skills. Compatibility: It is compatible with all iPhone models and iOS versions.

iPhone is Disabled Connect to iTunes How to Unlock with Tenorshare 4uKey:

Launch 4uKey and click the “Start” button in “Unlock iOS Screen” tab.

Connect iPhone to the PC, then the tool will download required firmware.

Click “Start to Remove” to remove the lock screen. And you will resolve the “iPhone locked connect to iTunes” issue

How to Fix iPhone is Disabled Connect to iTunes without Losing Data?

Another way for iPhone is disabled how to unlock it quickly is to use iTunes backup. This method only works if you have a recent backup of your device.

Here’s how it works:

Connect your iPhone to your PC and launch iTunes.

You will see a message saying “Update” or “Restore” your iPhone.

Click on “Restore” to restore the last working backup.

How to Fix iPhone is Disabled Connect to iTunes without Computer?

If you’re wondering why my iPhone is disabled and won’t connect to iTunes, you can fix the issue without a PC, using iCloud. However, this may erase all data from your device and requires stable internet connection.

Here’s how:

When your iPhone says disabled connect to iTunes, use another device to log in to iCloud using your Apple ID and password.

Click “Find iPhone,” and when your locked device shows up, click “Erase Device.”

Learn more: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/4ukey-unlocker.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare offers data recovery and system repair software for iPhones, Androids, Windows, and Macs. If you’re facing the iPhone disabled connect to iTunes not working issue, 4uKey can help you unlock it.

Learn more: https://www.tenorshare.com/iphone-tips/fix-iphone-is-disabled-connect-to-itunes.html

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TenorshareOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.