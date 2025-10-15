NEW CASTLE, Del., Oct. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CleverFiles launches Clever AI Humanizer, a free tool that can humanize AI text into natural, human-sounding writing. Clever AI Humanizer accurately detects and removes the language patterns AI detectors are trained to flag, and it does so without any ads or paywalls.



Image caption: Image caption: Clever Ai Humanizer.

The entire process takes just three steps: paste your text (up to 4,000 words per run), click humanize, and get results that are indistinguishable from real human writing. The same results are safely tracked by the History feature for easy retrieval in the future.

With Clever AI Humanizer, all users get 120,000 words per month, which is approximately 400-480 double-spaced pages or 4-5 full-length novels, 200+ blog posts, and 400+ essays. No registration is required to start using the tool, and the interface is available in 20 languages, including Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Arabic.

In internal tests, Clever AI Humanizer successfully bypassed AI detector algorithms and reduced AI-detector flags to about 5-10% on ZeroGPT, 20-40% on GPTZero, 5-15% on QuillBot, and 5-20% on Grammarly. Results vary depending on input text length, style, content, and other factors, including potential future updates implemented by AI writing detectors.

During the same internal tests, senior writers and editors reviewed the undetectable AI output and confirmed that the humanized text preserved the original meaning and grammatical correctness. In some instances, it even objectively improved the flow and readability of the text by splitting long, convoluted sentences into multiple shorter ones.

“We built this because people wanted a straightforward ChatGPT humanizer that would work without jumping through hoops. They wanted an answer to the question ‘How to humanize ChatGPT,'” said Roman Kropachek, CEO of CleverFiles. “No signups, no ads, no tricks. Just a tool that works.”

Clever AI Humanizer is available now at https://aihumanizer.net/. It’s free for everyone.

About CleverFiles:

CleverFiles builds elegant yet powerful software that helps millions of people solve everyday problems. The company is particularly known for its data recovery application, Disk Drill, which has been helping users recover lost files since 2010. CleverFiles has also released Clever Online Video Repair, a completely free corrupted video repair tool that represents humanized technology at its best.

