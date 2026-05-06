DDISON, Texas, May 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced the appointment of Amy Azorandia as chief compliance officer. In this role, Azorandia will lead the company’s compliance strategy, governance framework and risk management infrastructure as Click n’ Close continues to scale its national platform and expand its lending programs.



Image caption: Click n’ Close names Amy Azorandia chief compliance officer.

As chief compliance officer, Azorandia will be responsible for strengthening enterprise-wide compliance management systems, enhancing regulatory oversight and aligning compliance strategy with operational execution. Her appointment supports Click n’ Close’s continued focus on disciplined growth, loan quality and consistent performance across its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels.

“I’m pleased to welcome Amy to Click n’ Close,” said Ian Kimball, president of Click n’ Close. “Her deep expertise in building scalable compliance frameworks and integrating risk management into operational strategy will be instrumental as we continue to grow the business while maintaining the highest standards of quality and accountability.”

Azorandia brings more than 20 years of mortgage banking experience, with a track record of designing and implementing compliance and risk infrastructure across complex, multi-channel lending platforms. She is recognized for translating regulatory requirements into scalable systems that support production while protecting organizational integrity.

Most recently, Azorandia served as senior vice president of mortgage compliance and systems at Firstrust Bank, where she led regulatory strategy, compliance governance and operational transformation initiatives. She previously held executive leadership roles at GMH Mortgage Services, where she built enterprise compliance programs supporting a multi-state platform exceeding $1 billion in annual originations.

Throughout her career, Azorandia has led the development of risk-based compliance management systems, overseen regulatory examinations and implemented digital and operational enhancements that improve loan quality and efficiency. She is a Certified Mortgage Banker and an active industry leader, serving in multiple leadership roles within the Mortgage Bankers Association and The Mortgage Collaborative.

“Click n’ Close has built a strong foundation centered on innovation, execution and expanding access to homeownership,” Azorandia said. “I look forward to strengthening the company’s compliance infrastructure in a way that supports sustainable growth, enhances operational performance and reinforces confidence across our partners and borrowers.”

About Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division—the nation’s largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans—Click n’ Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.

In operation since 1959, Click n’ Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n’ Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.

Learn more at clicknclose.com.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for Click n' Close

404-549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: Click n' Close Inc.