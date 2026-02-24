ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced that mortgage industry veteran Rachel Fatino has joined the company as director of correspondent operations. In this role, Fatino will lead pipeline strategy, operational performance and partner engagement initiatives to support continued growth across the correspondent channel.



Image caption: Rachel Fatino of Click n’ Close.

“Rachel brings the operational depth and correspondent expertise needed to support our next phase of growth,” said Jeff Bode, owner and CEO of Click n’ Close. “Her ability to build strong partnerships while driving accountability and process improvement will further strengthen the reliability and performance our lending partners depend on.”

Fatino will focus on strengthening execution, refining processes and enhancing collaboration between internal teams and lending partners. Her appointment supports the company’s broader strategy to scale its correspondent platform while maintaining disciplined credit standards and consistent delivery.

“Click n’ Close has built something special in the correspondent space,” Fatino said. “Real momentum happens when strong partnerships are matched with disciplined execution and a team willing to lean into growth. I believe empowering people to take ownership of their pipelines is what turns good operations into great ones, and I look forward to building that consistency and confidence with our lending partners.”

Fatino brings more than 15 years of mortgage origination experience and more than a decade of management leadership. Most recently, she served as national operations manager at Mr. Cooper, overseeing delegated and non-delegated correspondent lending and managing a large-scale national pipeline with average correspondent volume in the billions.

Prior to that, she held leadership roles at a successful Southern California lender and worked as a contract processor supporting partnership alliances with nationally recognized lenders and investors, including Paramount Residential Mortgage Group and United Wholesale Mortgage.

She was named Production Manager of the Year in 2021 and was a finalist for her company’s Core Value award in 2023. Throughout her career, Fatino has led high-performing operations teams, implemented pipeline management improvements and built strong lending partner relationships. She maintains deep expertise in FHA, VA and FNMA/FHLMC guidelines, helping ensure the efficient purchase of clean correspondent loans while supporting sustainable channel growth.

About Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division—the nation’s largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans—Click n’ Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.

In operation since 1940, Click n’ Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n’ Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.

Learn more at www.clicknclose.com.

