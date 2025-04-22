DAYTON, Ohio, April 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Collaborative Agile Solutions (CAS) LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in programmatic process alignment, automation, and integration for government program offices, is proud to announce its official partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge Program.



Image caption: CAS – Collaborative Agile Solutions LLC.

The SkillBridge initiative offers U.S. service members the opportunity to gain valuable civilian work experience during their last 180 days of military service. As a new SkillBridge Industry Partner, CAS will provide hands-on training and professional development in areas such as acquisition compliance, Microsoft Power Platform development, process optimization, and digital transformation for government agencies.

“This partnership is deeply aligned with our mission,” said Jamieson Pierce, President of CAS. “As a veteran-owned company, we are uniquely positioned to support fellow service members in their transition to civilian careers, while simultaneously enhancing our capability to serve government clients with a workforce that understands both military culture and technical innovation.”

Participants will work alongside subject matter experts and technical specialists to solve real-world challenges faced by federal program offices—gaining practical experience and positioning themselves for successful post-service careers in acquisition, technology, and public sector consulting.

By joining SkillBridge, CAS continues its commitment to service, innovation, and creating meaningful pathways for veterans to thrive in civilian life.

