DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Collaborative Agile Solutions LLC (CAS) has teamed with DCS Corporation to provide the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) High Altitude Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Division with Enterprise Agile Strategist Support.



Image Caption: Collaborative Agile Solutions LLC (CAS).

Working closely with Senior Material Leader and Branch Leadership as part of the DCS Team, CAS will provide technical expertise to support the analysis, design, development, and implementation of Enterprise-level solutions, enabling the integration of innovative technologies to improve current programmatic operations and achieve strategic objectives.

CAS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) uniquely crafted to provide operational insight into the application of Agile Project Management principles in a Department of Defense (DoD) program office. Through Agile training, coaching, and mentoring services, CAS works alongside product teams through the Agile transformation, tailoring training curriculum and services around specific organizational structures, projects, stakeholders, and challenges.

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. More Information about DCS is available at https://www.dcscorp.com/.

News Source: Collaborative Agile Solutions