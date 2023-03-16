CORVALLIS, Ore., March 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As inflation continues to rise, Inked Gaming is doing its part to help keep their customers happy and coming back for more. With budgets tight, many people are focused on ensuring everyday needs are met, while tending to cut back on the things that make their days a bit brighter. That’s why the Inked Gaming team have decided to make their signature pieces for gamers more accessible and affordable than ever.



PHOTO CAPTION: Inked Gaming’s production team works to make and ship customized print-on-demand gaming accessories.

General costs may be up, but creativity is still at an all-time high among gamers, breakers, streamers and dreamers who wish to put a personal touch on their favorite pastimes. So, Inked Gaming has lowered the prices of its print-on-demand products by at least seven percent.

This decision came directly from Inked Gaming’s founder and CEO, Thomas Pool, who said in a letter to all customers, “We know how important it is to have an outlet for creativity and relaxation, especially during these challenging times. That’s why we want to make sure that our high-quality gaming products are within reach, even as the world around us changes.”

By cutting the prices of their print-on-demand products, the Inked Gaming team gives gamers the chance to keep being creative, without breaking the bank. Customers can use this seven percent price reduction to update their setup, snag some new gear to explore, or even double up on purchases, without worrying as much about cost.

Shopping and personalizing gear should be a fun and affordable experience. And, while this has always been Inked Gaming’s mission, it’s even more important now when so many are struggling to stay within the bounds of their budget.

“Whether people are into card games, board games, PC games or tabletop role playing games (RPGs), we’ve got them covered with our wide selection of custom playmats, mousepads, dice bags and more,” Pool says.

About Inked Gaming:

Based in Corvallis, Oregon, Inked Gaming is built by gamers for gamers. Since 2011, it’s been a top supplier of premium gaming gear and has provided its customers with pre-designed and custom goods to enhance their gaming experience. These goods include playmats, mousepads, dice bags and more. Whether it’s Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering(MTG), Dungeons and Dragons (D&D), Flesh and Blood, or any other tabletop game, Inked Gaming helps gamers step up their style and game.

For more information: https://www.inkedgaming.com/

News Source: Inked Gaming