A leading provider of high-quality trading card game accessories, Inked Gaming, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever Kickstarter campaign on Aug. 17, 2023. This initiative will gather support from the tabletop game community, worldwide, to help launch a range of custom and artist-designed products.



Image Caption: Customizable deck boxes and playmat tubes are 2 new products being launched in Inked Gaming’s Kickstarter campaign.

Premium custom pieces will include new customizable sleeves, deck boxes and playmat tubes. These items are designed to give gamers the opportunity to present their unique personalities during the biggest battles, along with inspiration and creative edge to play their very best.

The primary goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to give Inked Gaming the final push they need to bring back quality custom sleeves. Ever since custom sleeves were discontinued from their collection, due to limitations in the production process that impacted quality, they’ve been looking for ways to change that.

This Kickstarter campaign will help fund the end stages of the production machinery and setup so Inked Gaming can establish an exceptional print-on-demand system. This will help with the production of these custom and artist-designed pieces and bring them to life.

Inked Gaming has also teamed up with several gifted, legendary artists to provide artist-designed versions of these new products for this Kickstarter. These popular artists include: David Lozeau, Michael Whelan, Clint Cearley and others.

“This is an exciting time for the entire Inked Gaming community, and we want everyone to be part of it,” Inked Gaming’s founder and CEO, Thomas Pool, says. “This year, my goal is to expand our collection and introduce custom sleeves, deck boxes and playmat tubes – all items that our community has been anxiously awaiting and we can’t wait to showcase them on our site.”

The Kickstarter campaign will last for 30 days and present a host of rewards. There will also be exclusive rewards and limited-edition sets available for early backers.

Anyone can learn more about and back the project on Kickstarter’s website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/inkedgaming/inked-gaming-customized-sleeves-deck-boxes-and-playmat-tubes?ref=7dv5pv

About Inked Gaming

Built by gamers for gamers, Inked Gaming is a top supplier of premium gaming gear based out of Corvallis, Oregon. Since 2011, Inked Gaming has provided its customers with both pre-designed and custom goods to enhance their gaming experience. These goods include playmats, mousepads, dice bags and more. Whether it’s Pokémon, MTG, D&D, Flesh and Blood or any other tabletop game, Inked Gaming helps gamers to take their game and style to the next level of play. Learn more: https://www.inkedgaming.com/.

