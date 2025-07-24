ST. HELENA, Calif., July 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — COME TOGETHER — A Community for Wine today announced that planning is underway for its highly anticipated second annual “Come Over October” campaign, building on the extraordinary success of 2024’s inaugural initiative. The community-driven wine platform continues to demonstrate the power of authentic connection through wine appreciation, preparing to expand its reach and impact even further this fall.



Image caption: Karen MacNeil and Winemaker Alecia Moore (stage name Pink).

2024 CAMPAIGN ACHIEVES UNPRECEDENTED SUCCESS

The inaugural Come Over October campaign delivered remarkable results across all metrics, reaching an estimated 1.7 billion unique visitor impressions (UVMs) and engaging over 10 million people through diverse channels. The campaign generated significant momentum with 4 million social media impressions through patron and friend networks, reached 1 million consumers through in-store traffic across 900+ retail locations including Total Wine and Kroger, and achieved 3 million advertising impressions through features in Wine Enthusiast, Tasting Panel Magazine, SOMM Journal, VinePair, Wine Folly, and other leading publications.

SPRING SUCCESS BUILDS MOMENTUM FOR FALL

Following the success of Come Over October 2024, COME TOGETHER’s 2025 Share & Pair Sundays spring campaign achieved additional milestones, generating over 122 million unique visitor impressions from 300+ media articles, reaching 4.5 million consumers through in-store activations across 500+ retail locations in 43 designated market areas, and creating 89,000+ social media impressions.

TEN WAYS TO COME OVER OCTOBER

The 2025 campaign will feature ten curated suggestions for bringing people together through wine, including:

Game Day gatherings with wine and snacks

Best Friend nights centered around cooking dinner together

Neighborhood Potlucks that build community connections,

Leaves Changing Color celebrations with white, red and rosé tastings after autumn walks

At-home wine tasting parties for old and new friends

Wine Book Club gatherings that combine reading with regional wine exploration

Renewed Sunday Supper traditions

End of October costume parties featuring bewitching wines

TGIF Wine and Cheese gatherings after work

Love Your Local Winery visits to support the wineries in all 50 states.

ALECIA MOORE (STAGE NAME PINK) HIGHLIGHTS WINE’S HUMAN CONNECTION

The campaign will feature a video from a recent exclusive interview with winemaker Alecia Moore, (stage name Pink), who eloquently articulates wine’s power to foster meaningful human connection. “When you open a bottle of wine, you open a conversation,” Moore shared. “You get to learn where someone is from, what their favorite childhood memories might be, what their favorite scent is and why, when they had their first heartbreak. We bond over these stories.”

Moore’s perspective resonates particularly strongly in today’s increasingly digital world: “The more and more that we disconnect through devices and tuning out, the more we will see that our souls will be hungry for connection.” She emphasizes wine’s unique role in fostering authentic relationships, noting that “Wine is a very human experience. We need to inject more humanity back in the world.”

See Alecia’s recent interview with Karen MacNeil here (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RV_rTnx8to4

INDUSTRY LEADERS CHAMPION COMMUNITY CONNECTION

The campaign’s founders continue to champion the initiative’s core mission of building authentic wine communities.

“The inspiration for these campaigns comes from a simple but powerful belief: wine is meant to bring people together,” said Karen MacNeil, acclaimed wine author and co-founder of COME TOGETHER. “When we create spaces for authentic connection around wine, we’re not just sharing bottles – we’re connecting communities, cultures, and perspectives. That’s the true spirit driving everything we do.”

Gino Colangelo of Colangelo & Partners emphasized the broad industry support driving the initiative’s success: “The level of industry support we’ve witnessed has been truly remarkable. From small family wineries to major industry players, everyone understands that fostering genuine community with wine drinkers benefits us all. This isn’t just about marketing; it’s about strengthening the entire wine ecosystem through community-building and authentic connections.”

Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET of Charles Communications Associates, highlighted the campaign’s unprecedented reach and resonance: “What we’re seeing is unprecedented reach and resonance across all segments of the wine world. We’re narrowing the gap between industry insiders and passionate consumers in ways that create lasting value for everyone involved. The response from trade professionals has been overwhelming, but equally exciting is how these initiatives are connecting with everyday wine enthusiasts through everything from intimate winery experiences to major retail activations.”

FALL PLANS

The Come Together team is planning on hosting press conferences this fall in New York City and Washington DC. In a nod to the international reach of this movement, this year, the country of Canada, through Wine Growers Canada, will be executing a countrywide Come Over October program.

CONTINUED INDUSTRY SUPPORT

Come Over October 2025 extends gratitude to its sponsors, whose support has been essential to the campaigns’ success. Foundational sponsors include: Freixenet Mionetto, J.Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Jackson Family Wines and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Benefactors include CMB Family of Wines, Constellation Brands, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, The Wine Group and Total Wine & More and wine.com. Sponsors include Boisset Collection, Crimson Wine Group, Far Niente Wine Estates, Napa Valley Vintners, Peju Napa Valley, Ponzi Vineyards, Rodney Strong, Wilson Daniels and WineAmerica. Media sponsors include: The Wine Enthusiast, Wine Spectator, Tasting Panel, Somm Journal, Wine Business Monthly, VinePair, The Vintner Project, and Wine Industry Network.

For more information on how to become a supporter or advocate visit here: https://www.cometogetherforwine.com/support-the-movement/

ABOUT COME TOGETHER — A COMMUNITY FOR WINE

COME TOGETHER — A Community for Wine is a dynamic community for wine enthusiasts dedicated to fostering connections, education, and appreciation within the wine world. Through innovative campaigns and community-driven initiatives, the organization brings together industry professionals, passionate consumers, and wine lovers of all backgrounds to celebrate wine’s unique ability to create meaningful human connections. Founded by noted wine writer and author Karen MacNeil, along with leading wine industry marketers Gino Colangelo of Colangelo & Partners and Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET of Charles Communications Associates, the mission-driven company shares the story of wine’s historic and contemporary role as a beverage that uniquely brings people together.

For more information about Come Over October, visit https://www.comeoveroctober.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Gino Colangelo

gcolangelo@colangelopr.com

646-403-0146

Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET

kcharles@charlescomm.com

415-701-WINE (9463)

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0724-s2p-karen-alecia-300dpi.jpg

Image caption: Karen MacNeil and Winemaker Alecia Moore (stage name Pink).

News Source: COME TOGETHER - A Community for Wine Inc.