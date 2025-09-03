WineAmerica Proudly Sponsors 2025 Come Over October Congressional Wine Caucus Press Conference and Reception

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — WineAmerica, the National Association of American Wineries, announced today its proud sponsorship of the 2025 Come Over October Congressional Wine Caucus press conference and reception, taking place on October 8 in Washington, D.C. This marks the second consecutive year WineAmerica has supported this important invitation-only industry event, demonstrating the organization’s continued commitment to fostering bipartisan support for America’s burgeoning wine industry.



The reception will showcase wines from across many states, celebrating the breadth, diversity and quality of American wine production from coast to coast. This comprehensive representation underscores the truly national scope of the American wine industry, which now includes 10,637 wine producers operating in every state.

ECONOMIC POWERHOUSE SUPPORTING AMERICAN COMMUNITIES

WineAmerica’s sponsorship comes as new data from the organization’s 2025 Economic Impact Study reveals the extraordinary contribution of the wine industry to the American economy. The American wine industry generates close to $323.55 billion in total economic activity, supporting 1.75 million jobs nationwide with an average annual wage of $58,400 in wages and benefits.

The study highlights several key economic drivers:

Job Creation : The wine industry provides good jobs, paying an average of $58,400 in annual wages and benefits. The total wages generated by direct, indirect, and induced economic activity driven by the wine industry are $102.14 billion.

: The wine industry provides good jobs, paying an average of $58,400 in annual wages and benefits. The total wages generated by direct, indirect, and induced economic activity driven by the wine industry are $102.14 billion. Tourism Impact : America’s “wine country” regions will generate 74 million tourist visits and $14.13 billion in annual tourism expenditures, benefiting local economies and tax bases.

: America’s “wine country” regions will generate 74 million tourist visits and $14.13 billion in annual tourism expenditures, benefiting local economies and tax bases. Tax Revenue : The industry generates over $53.24 billion in federal, state, and local taxes ($46.04 billion in business taxes plus $7.20 billion in consumption taxes), providing crucial funding for public services and infrastructure.

: The industry generates over $53.24 billion in federal, state, and local taxes ($46.04 billion in business taxes plus $7.20 billion in consumption taxes), providing crucial funding for public services and infrastructure. Agricultural Preservation: The industry maintains 763,080 acres of vineyards, preserving agricultural land and supporting sustainable farming practices.

EARLY AND COMMITTED ADVOCACY PARTNER

WineAmerica has been an avid and early supporter of the Come Over October campaign since its inception. The organization recognizes the campaign’s vital role in building authentic connections within the wine community and promoting the social and cultural significance of wine in American life. WineAmerica President Jim Trezise shared, “Come Over October” is a perfect example of why the wine community is so special—people working together to advance the common good. In a challenging time for the wine industry, three top wine communication professionals pooled their creativity and volunteered their time to elevate the magic of wine on an international scale. We at WineAmerica were honored to play a supporting role by amplifying the message and hosting the Congressional wine reception toasting this collaborative spirit. Many thanks to Karen MacNeil, Kimberly Noelle Charles, and Gino Colangelo for bringing us all together. Cheers!

The Come Over October campaign has achieved remarkable success, with the 2024 inaugural initiative reaching an estimated 1.7 billion unique visitor impressions and engaging over 10 million people through diverse channels nationwide.

INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVES

The collaboration between WineAmerica and Come Over October represents a shared commitment to advancing American wine culture through authentic community building and advocacy. Come Over October’s co-founding team share their thoughts here:

“The American wine industry is based on a value system of generosity, connection, and respect for Nature. Wine is the ultimate authentic beverage–a beverage that throughout history has inspired people to come together, creating new friendships and deepening old ones,” said Karen MacNeil, author of “The Wine Bible,” and co-founder of Come Over October.

“We are deeply grateful for the ongoing partnership with WineAmerica, who was among the first to put up their hand in support of the concept when we launched Come Over October in the spring of 2024. Their modus operandi is to collaborate, uplift and amplify which is what our beloved wine industry needs most and what our spirit represents with the campaign,” said Kimberly Noelle Charles, President of Charles Communications Associates and co-founder of Come Over October.

“Support from WineAmerica has been invaluable in helping us reach millions of Americans with positive messages about wine,’ said Gino Colangelo, president of Colangelo & Partners (www.colangelopr.com) and co-founder of the Come Over October campaign. ‘We share a common mission: To promote wine culture in the US, thereby supporting American wineries and encouraging moderate consumption of this most special beverage.”

CONTINUED INDUSTRY SUPPORT

Come Over October 2025 extends gratitude to its sponsors, whose support has been essential to the campaigns’ success. In addition to the sponsorship at the Benefactor level of this reception by WineAmerica, Foundational sponsors include: Freixenet Mionetto, J.Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Jackson Family Wines and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Benefactors include CMB Family of Wines, Constellation Brands, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, The Wine Group, Total Wine & More, and wine.com. Other financial sponsors include Boisset Collection, Crimson Wine Group, Far Niente Wine Estates, Napa Valley Vintners, Peju Napa Valley, Ponzi Vineyards, Rodney Strong, and Wilson Daniels. Media sponsors include: The Wine Enthusiast, Wine Spectator, Tasting Panel, Somm Journal, Wine Business Monthly, VinePair, The Vintner Project, and Wine Industry Network.

For more information on how to become a supporter or advocate visit https://www.cometogetherforwine.com/support-the-movement/ To inquire further about the reception, contact info@comeoveroctober.com

ABOUT WINEAMERICA

WineAmerica, the National Association of American Wineries, is the voice of America’s wine industry. Founded in 1978, WineAmerica represents wineries in all 50 states on legislative and regulatory issues at the federal level. The organization works to advance the business environment for American wineries through advocacy, education, and promotion of the economic and cultural contributions of the wine industry to American society.

ABOUT COME TOGETHER – A COMMUNITY FOR WINE

COME TOGETHER — A Community for Wine is a dynamic community for wine enthusiasts dedicated to fostering connections, education, and appreciation within the wine world. Through innovative campaigns and community-driven initiatives, the organization brings together industry professionals, passionate consumers, and wine lovers of all backgrounds to celebrate wine’s unique ability to create meaningful human connections. Founded by noted wine writer and author Karen MacNeil, along with leading wine industry marketers Gino Colangelo of Colangelo & Partners and Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET of Charles Communications Associates, the mission-driven company shares the story of wine’s historic and contemporary role as a beverage that uniquely brings people together.

