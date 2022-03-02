FLINT, Mich., March 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jonathan McKay better known by his social audience as RoarJMcKay, founder of Keeping Tabs Media, dedicates this winter’s accomplishments to his grandmother through COVID-19 recovery and daughter Kali McKay as she celebrates her first birthday. Being a strong influence throughout childhood his grandmother instilled strong beliefs in literacy, mathematics, and fashion. As a highly skilled seamstress in Flint, Michigan Lucille McKay showed Jonathan his first sewing machines, patterns, and concepts.



Thanksgiving Project with RPSA x McDonald’s

On Nov. 23, 2021, the local campaign began with a volunteer service project assisting McKay’s childhood elementary school, Flint Michigan’s Richfield Public School Academy, partnered with Richfield Rd. McDonald’s in a Thanksgiving Giveaway drive-by program.

Flint has Michigan’s highest poverty rate, with its East Side population having a 50% poverty rate, 39% higher than the national average. So McKay teamed up with local community members to unload multiple semi-trucks of food and drink for the school district’s families and neighboring areas servicing well over 100 homes in hours.

Style Cruz Cover

Jonathan collaborated in early October with Fir3fly Photography, featured in Moevir Magazine, First Magazine, Edith Magazine, and many more.

This marked the launch of the RoarJMcKay influencer clothing line. The start-up birthed a multi-page placement in MÉNCRUZE Magazine, based in Los Angeles, CA.

MÉNCRUZE Magazine, owned by STYLÉCRUZE Magazine, is the top-ranking Google Search Result for USA Fashion Magazine’s keywords, with pieces from exclusive brands including a Giorgio Armani Button-Up (Milan, Italy), Daniel D’Artiste Transitions World Denim (Los Angeles, CA, USA), and GLD Shop Intl. Jewelry. The magazine featured McKay in their Halloween Edition with a self-selected styled wardrobe.

At the Bandy Dental state-of-the-art offices in Holly, MI, McKay opens up about the feelings of being back in the Flint-Metro Area, saying, “Grateful doesn’t even describe it, and blessed couldn’t even be the half. I want all the kids over on the East Side of Flint to know that anything is possible, and you can manifest your energy to achieve anything you believe!”

STIIIZY Cooperation

Keeping Tabs and RoarJMcKay began an Influencer Marketing partnership with STIIIZY Los Angeles following his October appearance at a VIP exclusive event in Detroit, MI, on Sept. 30. Hosted at the Detroit Bleu Club, Detroit native Tee Grizzly made a headlining performance.

Since being diagnosed with cancer after the historic Flint Water Crisis in 2014, McKay has been prescribed cannabis from medical providers at the University of Michigan—Ann Arbor.

Additionally, McKay utilized his media platforms to promote STIIIZYs newest release, the White Raspberry OG Pod, released Dec. 3, offered in half and full gram cartridges. As a result, McKay has been presented with a 3-month extension on the arrangement, succeeding the initial 1-month deal.

RoarJMcKay views this as a blessed opportunity to make sure close friend, Brandon Scales’ legacy lives on through multimedia expression. Vogue Magazine published Scales as a model in 2020. Friends and family often referred to Scales as “Steezy,” making the brand phonetics very personal for McKay

Fein Lives Matter

RoarJMcKay began a promotional campaign highlighting the Fein Lives Matter project by Flint artist Rio Da Yung OG. Since being sentenced to five years in prison, the Fien Lives Matter mixtape was Rio’s first release on Dec. 9, 2021.

McKay began sporting the Fien Lives Matter clothing line, displaying the Black FLM hoodie and the Free Rio Varsity Jacket to events, on social media, and in the community of Flint.

The Free The Ghetto Campaign aims to highlight those making a positive difference in the community.

Video: https://youtu.be/fQqPx_0QKds

SoundStripe

Jack Mudd has reached out to RoarJMcKay for a paid promotion campaign for Soundstripe Inc.

Mudd is currently the drummer for the Teen Choice Award-winning band, Emblem3 and has previously opened for major country artists like Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, and Dierks Bentley, along with a world trending performance on the Today Show.

Soundstripe is a subscription-based royalty-free music library for video creators. If you publish videos online, you need a license to protect you from copyright strikes, takedowns, or worse. Traditionally, obtaining this type of license, known as a sync license, can be complex and expensive. Instead, Soundstripe offers access to thousands of label-quality songs for just $12.50/mth.

Every time you download music from Soundstripe, you get a license that legally protects your work forever — even if you cancel. There are no complicated contracts, no limitations on where you’re allowed to publish, straightforward licenses, and excellent music.

Signal Boost

McKay concluded his Winter 2021 campaigns by partnering with Luma Pictures of Los Angeles, CA, and Flint’s Shop Floor Theater Company. On December 9, Flint’s Capitol Theatre housed the Signal Boost competition and concert in downtown Flint. The competition for emerging artists focused on expressing their vision of a better future through music and poetry.

McKay played a critical role in connecting the event with local businesses to spread awareness of the opportunity in Flint’s East Side. During this campaign, McKay directly partnered with community favorites such as but not limited to The Kearsley Corner, Vehicle City Social, and Luigi’s Pizzeria.

Signal Boost’s panel of judges were Tia Scott, Managing Editor for Flintside; Helluva, a Detroit-based producer; Kiaira May, Interim Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority; and Charles Winfrey, District 2 Genesee County commissioner. They all provided advice to the young performers.

Mama Sol and Tha N.U.T.S, Jon Connor, and Charity — music industry pioneers and Michigan natives — provided exceptional performances that riled the audience.

With awards totaling over $5,000 to the five finalists, Signal Boost announced at the competition it would equally match the donations to the five non-profit organizations that each finalist represented.

Upcoming

Keeping Tabs picks up steam going into Spring 2022, being offered the opportunity to participate in the InfluenceMe TV Qualification Competition. The contest will raise awareness and funds for the JED Foundation.

Six episodes of the TV series will be filmed showcasing 20 influencers competing to create the best content through their story-telling and creativity on their social platforms.

The final episode will be filmed in a beautiful destination in Europe and the winner will claim their winning title along with a cash prize of $100,000.

The Sound Gallery will be offering a platform for RoarJMcKay at The South by Southwest (SXSW) Film and Music Festival (Mar. 17-20).

Artist’s interviews and biography placements will be posted on Hip Hop Since 1987, This is 50, and A Day in LA following the event.

McKay will be pushing the narrative of the Autoworld Brand to new markets. Autoworld Brand can be accessed via their Shop Autoworld website.

Flint Side Newspaper will also be releasing an article from a interview held by Xzavier V. Simon this month.

