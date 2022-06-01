LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GIDEON, the world-leading infectious diseases database, released their robust Monkeypox ebook at no cost. This step aligns with GIDEON’s mission to advance the fight against infectious diseases. The “Monkeypox: Global Status” ebook is authored by leading infectious disease specialists and clinicians, including Stephen Berger, MD, the co-founder of GIDEON.

The ebook is designed to help clinicians, researchers, scientists, and public health officials understand and curb the latest wave of over 200 Monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries like Australia, Europe, the UK, the United States, and the Middle East.

The Monkeypox ebook provides data on:

1. Global distribution of monkeypox

2. Risk factors for monkeypox transmission

3. Clinical features of monkeypox

4. Diagnosis and treatment of monkeypox

5. Public health response to monkeypox outbreaks,

6. Hundreds of references, and more.

The “Monkeypox: Global Status” eBook is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to learn more about this disease. Download the Monkeypox ebook, available at no cost for a limited time only, using the coupon code: monkeypoxbook.- here: https://www.gideononline.com/ebooks/monkeypox-global-status/

According to Dr. Berger, MD, “Clinicians on the frontlines need to be armed with all the information they need to detect early and help contain the disease spread. GIDEON’s ebook is designed to help them do that. The new cases have given rise to many questions: Why are many of the monkeypox cases found in non-endemic countries? Why do many infected individuals have no ties to endemic regions of West and Central Africa? With more understanding, we can get infected individuals the help they need and prevent others from falling sick.”

Uri Blackman, founder and CEO of GIDEON, said, “With globalization, there is a greater risk of infectious diseases spreading like wildfire across the world — which is why clinicians, researchers, and public health officials need information at their fingertips. GIDEON’s comprehensive database, diagnostic tools, and ebooks offer just that. Monkeypox may not be as contagious as COVID, but countries need to detect and address cases early.”

This incredible resource is available at no cost on GIDEON’s website. Please use the coupon code: monkeypoxbook.

The GIDEON database contains 425 ebooks on the A-Z of infectious diseases. Plus, it tracks data on 365 infectious diseases and 2000+ pathogens. The comprehensive platform includes 89,000+ prevalence and seroprevalence surveys, a chronology of cross-border infections, 38,000+ epidemiology graphs, and over 24,000 detailed country notes. Data is electronically referenced and cited so researchers can gather citations for publications quickly.

For more information, contact info@gideononline.com.

About GIDEON Informatics:

GIDEON Informatics exists to advance the global effort against Infectious Diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and produces the GIDEON web application and an ebook series for health professionals and educators.

GIDEON toolkit helps protect society by providing reliable, timely epidemiological data. The application saves doctors precious time in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases and provides state-of-the-art tools to train the healthcare workers of tomorrow.

Hundreds of customers worldwide, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology. Learn more; https://www.gideononline.com/

News Source: GIDEON Informatics Inc