RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG), a national leader in wireless hardware deployment and services, today announced that it has brought on Volte as its first-ever Strategic Solutions Partner (SSP). CSG’s new SSP program is designed to integrate companies with specific areas of expertise with CSG’s channel offerings in order to maximize the customer’s experience and satisfaction.

Volte, a California-based corporation, is a national supplier and integrator of customized, advanced IP and LTE devices and solutions for POTS line replacement, IoT, mobility and business continuity. In their SSP relationship with CSG, Volte will work with CSG customers who are subscribing to the Epik POTS replacement solution.

“Epik has been a gamechanger for CSG and last year we started looking for ways to take it to the next level,” said Michael Pittman, CEO at CSG. “Volte has significant experience in this arena and has the ability to improve the offering around Epik to our customers nationwide. The speed and accuracy at which they can deploy these solutions coupled with their outstanding service gives the customer a tremendous experience.”

Robert Langley, CEO of Volte, commented, “The Epik devices are a homerun for the thousands of businesses across the country needing solutions to the retiring POTS infrastructure. The number of features that it offers along with proper code compliance with fire, security and elevator systems and compatibility with legacy fax lines is like nothing else out there. We’re so excited to offer this solution and to enter into this partnership with CSG.”

CSG views the future of their SSP program as an outstanding growth opportunity. “CSG has become known as a national leader for business mobility solutions,” said Pittman, “Our plan is to continue to listen to customer needs outside the box of our standard offerings and seek out the best of the best companies to partner with us to help fill those needs. Volte has been an outstanding partner thus far and we look forward to the future of this relationship and the Epik product.”

About Connected Solutions Group

Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG) is a Richmond, Virginia-based leading VAR and wireless hardware deployment company. By bridging the wide gaps between development and deployment of M2M and IoT projects, CSG has created a true turnkey solution allowing customers to focus on building their applications while we design and implement cost-effective hardware to execute them efficiently. With services including MDM installation and support, custom programming, device staging and kitting, nationwide installation, and device activations, swaps and upgrades, CSG acts as the purchasing, fulfillment and installation team for our clients. Learn more at http://www.connectedsolutionsgroup.com.

