RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG), a national leader in wireless hardware deployment and services, today announced that it has reached Elite Partner status with Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Of the multiple partner levels offered by Cradlepoint, Elite status is the highest. Elite status level is an indication of the volume sold by CSG, as well as its support abilities with a number of specially trained and certified Cradlepoint staff members.

“We have been thrilled in our growth with Cradlepoint. The quality of Cradlepoint’s hardware and its proprietary NetCloud network management system is a gamechanger for our customers,” said Michael Pittman, CEO at CSG. “Reaching Elite status with them is an honor and an indication of CSG’s commitment to offering the highest level of services and support around Cradlepoint products. We look forward to a bright future together with much more growth to come.”

CSG is a Cradlepoint solutions provider while also offering network design services, nationwide installation and full-scale managed services support. “We are installing Cradlepoint solutions in everything from ambulances for mobile data connectivity to football stadiums for emergency management support to our own patent-pending ruggedized deployable devices,” said Pittman. “Understanding our customer needs allows us to provide them with unique services, including 24/7 support on a subscription basis or helping reduce capital expenditure with our Hardware as a Service (HaaS) offering of Cradlepoint devices.”

“CSG goes that extra step to ensure that customer deployments are successful throughout the life of the project,” said Eric Purcell, Senior Vice President of Partners and Alliances at Cradlepoint. “CSG’s commitment to its customers and Cradlepoint is evident in the number of successful deployments and outcome-based solutions that transform how customers are adopting wireless to run businesses and enterprise-class applications. We could not be happier with our CSG partnership.”

About Connected Solutions Group

Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG) is a Richmond, Virginia-based leading VAR and wireless hardware deployment company. By bridging the wide gaps between development and deployment of M2M and IoT projects, CSG has created a true turnkey solution allowing customers to focus on building their applications while we design and implement cost-effective hardware to execute them efficiently. With services including MDM installation and support, custom programming, device staging and kitting, nationwide installation, and device activations, swaps and upgrades, CSG acts as the purchasing, fulfillment and installation team for our clients.

Learn more at https://connectedsolutionsgroup.com/.

