HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This Friday, July 5th at 6 p.m., genre-bending country-hip hop band Good Ol’ Boyz will take the stage at SeaSalt Honky Tonk, a recently opened live-music spot on Bolsa Chica State Beach. Admission is free, and the all-ages beachside event is expected to draw more than 2,000 fans.



Image caption: Good Ol’ Boyz members JB Weld (left) and Remington (right). Photo courtesy of Good Ol’ Boyz.

Known for mixing Nashville grit with West Coast swagger, Good Ol’ Boyz are quickly becoming one of the most exciting new acts on the independent scene. Their viral single “Country to the City” has earned them a loyal and growing following.

SeaSalt Honky Tonk—opened earlier this summer as the latest addition to the Huntington Beach shoreline—has already hosted weekend sets, but Friday’s show will be its largest Independence-Week concert to date.

“We’ve played some unforgettable shows,” says front man JB Weld, “but this one’s special. The ocean, the crowd, the fireworks—July 5th is gonna be one for the books.”

Formed in Northern California, Good Ol’ Boyz combine Southern rock, hip-hop, and outlaw country into a sound that’s all their own. They’ve released several independent albums, built a strong YouTube presence, and are currently recording new material slated for release later this year.

Following Friday’s major beach performance, the group plans to announce more California tour dates, along with a string of festival appearances and new video drops.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot, bring a blanket or beach chair, and enjoy food, music, and fireworks under the stars.

Learn more: https://goodolboyz.net/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Z1BXnA7FKY

Social Media:

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@GoodOlBoyz

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/good_ol_boyz/

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@good_ol_boyz_music

