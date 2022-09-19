NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Couto Construction, a group of exterior home experts, is truly a company that cares. Its company is rooted in family values and it’s an important part of their mission to give back. That’s why they decided to help area schools and kids to get ready for the academic year ahead. They pledged to donate five backpacks for every new job sold. The campaign ended on August 31 and they donated more than 200.



Balanced Learning Center team with Couto Construction owners, Derek Couto (on the stairs) and Jason Couto (on the right).

Couto Construction will drop the backpacks off at the Balanced Learning Center in Fall River and they’ll be distributed to many schools in the Southcoast area, including Acushnet, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Freetown, Fall River, and New Bedford.

The Balanced Learning Center prides itself on working collaboratively with community partners to create a healthier, safer place where people can thrive.

Sara Rodrigues, executive director, Balanced Learning Center, said, “The donation of these backpacks will go towards furthering our partnership with area schools. They will be filled with school supplies as well as needed personal items for our homeless youth enrolling in our schools. Thank you, Couto Construction, for helping us support our community.”

Couto Construction was happy to be part of this project because they know that kids are the future and they’re passionate about their education.



PHOTO CAPTION: Backpacks Couto Construction donated to Balanced Learning Center.

“We’re happy to contribute and to give back to our community,” Jason Couto, co-owner Couto Construction, says. “Our team wants every child to be equipped with the tools that they need to be successful when going back to school; we’re proud to make an impact.”

About Couto Construction:

Couto Construction provides home improvement services to help families have worry-free home improvement projects. Founded in 1987, it is a dream realized for Portuguese immigrant Gil Couto. Couto Construction has built its reputation on being a trusted and knowledgeable contractor in Southern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Its services include roofing, siding, gutters and more. Now a second-generation owned company led by two of Gil’s sons, Jason and Derek, they continue to change the construction industry by giving customers the high level of service they deserve. They do this through innovation, community and safety.

Learn more: https://www.coutoconstruction.com/

