NEW BEDFORD, Mass., June 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In 2018, “Couto Cares” became Couto Construction’s company motto and it continues to be at the heart of what this roofing contractor stands for most. That’s why they’re excited to announce that they were the recent recipient of the Pinnacle Award, an Owens Corning Community Award, in the community category.

The award is given out to companies that are making a difference in their communities, while having a direct involvement with local families. Owens Corning narrowed down the entries to 16 and then determined the winner based on three criteria:

Community: philanthropic endeavors and/or charitable efforts consistent with Owens Corning’s spirit and values of giving back to the local community.

Safety: commitment to safe practices and advancement of safe practices on the jobsite, road, in the office and community.

Sustainability: ongoing commitment towards creating a business that contributes to environmental health of our world through advancing sustainability of company’s operation.

“We’re always so appreciative when we’re awarded for the work we do, whether it’s for service excellence, product excellence or a feature in a national industry publication,” Derek Couto, co-owner says.

This award is about being good neighbors and about helping in both big ways and small gestures.

“Whether it’s a roof giveaway, supporting a local sports team or even adopting a family for Christmas, it’s an amazing feeling to help someone,” Jason Couto, co-owner, shares. “There’s no feeling that compares to doing a good deed.”

To date, Couto Construction has given back more than $500,000 to the community.

About Couto Construction:

Couto Construction provides home improvement services to help families have worry-free home improvement projects. Founded in 1987, it is a dream realized for Portuguese immigrant Gil Couto. Couto Construction has built its reputation on being a trusted and knowledgeable contractor in Southern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Its services include roofing, siding, gutters and more. Now a second-generation owned company led by two of Gil’s sons, Jason and Derek, they continue to change the construction industry by giving customers the high level of service they deserve. They do this through innovation, community and safety.

More information: https://www.coutoconstruction.com/

